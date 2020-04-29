E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Garbutt on his ‘complicated’ future, whether he’ll end the season at Ipswich and a permanent Town move

PUBLISHED: 10:22 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 29 April 2020

A fist pumping Luke Garbutt celebrates after scoring from a free kick to give Ipswich Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Garbutt has admitted his future is ‘complicated’ as the Ipswich Town loanee ponders life after Everton and a potential permanent move to Suffolk.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Goodison Park this summer and is almost certain to depart, with the set-piece specialist regularly suggesting a permanent move to Portman Road would appeal to him.

It’s a move that would appeal to the Blues, too, but the coronavirus crisis has thrown significant doubt over the world of football. Especially in terms of future recruitment and budgets.

Indeed, Garbutt is still unsure whether his loan to Ipswich, which would ordinarily expire at the end of the campaign, will be extended to include any resumption in play this summer. The expiration of his Everton contract on June 30 would also mean he becomes a free agent and, as such, be ineligible to play as a loan player beyond that date in any case.

“Everything is complicated,“ Garbutt said in an interview with The Athletic.

“Clubs are a little bit reluctant to talk to players as they’re just trying to get the season finished in the safest way possible. I’ve just got to wait and then look to perform well and do the things I’m doing in the summer to get a move, whether that be Ipswich or elsewhere.

“You’ve just got to live your life as you can and try not to think about whether I’m going to find another club or what happens if the season is extended. As a professional footballer you’ve just got to make sure you maintain your mental and physical health as best possible. It’s a difficult time for footballers but it’s insignificant in relation to what else is going on.”

On his time at Ipswich, which has seen him score six goals in 30 appearances, Garbutt said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time there.

“I’ve managed to do quite well and play a lot of games whereas at other clubs I’ve been in and out of the team. I’ve found a bit of clarity at Ipswich and I’m improving.

“I’m pleased from a personal point of view but we haven’t kicked on like we would have wanted. It’s a brilliant club and it’s just a shame that it’s down in League One.”

On what could come next, Garbutt said: “I’m open to a new culture and country if the football side was in line with my ambition.

“If the move suits then 100 per cent I’d do that. I’d like to play at the highest level possible. The good thing for me this season is that I’ve enjoyed my football and it’s been positive. I’d like to continue that trend at the highest level possible.”

