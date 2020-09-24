‘There are some really good players there’ - Garbutt believes Ipswich can learn from mistakes

Luke Garbutt signed for Blackpool this week following his year on loan with Ipswich Town. Picture: BLACKPOOLFC/STEVEWALLER Archant

Luke Garbutt believes the Ipswich Town squad can learn from their mistakes in 2019/20 and be serious promotion challengers this season.

Luke Garbutt has joined Blackpool on a one-year deal. Photo: Blackpool FC Luke Garbutt has joined Blackpool on a one-year deal. Photo: Blackpool FC

Garbutt signed for Blackpool earlier this week, ending his time as a free agent since the end of his Ipswich loan and Everton contract, having been a central figure during a campaign in which the Blues slipped to 11th following a promising start.

Paul Lambert’s men have started well this time around, winning their first two games to top the League One table, with Garbutt believing Town have the players capable of maintaining a challenge this time around.

“I’d like to think they would build on the experiences of the season and the expectations of the fans and the football club,” Garbutt said, prior to signing for Blackpool.

“It was a total rotation from getting relegated to then going into League One and making sure we were top of the league. That’s a different mentality. I hope they take that on and try to build on it and hopefully try and get promotion. “There are some really good players there and I hope they can do it because a football club like Ipswich shouldn’t be in League One.”

A move to Blackpool, following interest from Town and Sunderland, took Tangerines fans by surprise and it remains to be seen what role he plays at Bloomfield Road, having operated at left-back and further forward during his time with Ipswich.

“I played in all three positions down the left, as wing-back, a winger and at left-back so it’s difficult for me to say which is the better one,” he said.

“I started well as a winger but then I got injured. When I came back into the team I was then never really back on the left wing again, which was a little bit frustrating because I felt I could help the team a lot more from that left wing position.

“Anywhere down the left is fine by me, though and I feel confident I can be an asset there.

“Where my best position is is a good question really. At the start of my career I was an attacking full back but then in the last 18 months I’ve played as a winger and scored a few goals. It’s another string to my bow which, for managers, is pretty good because I can do a job in both positions.”

Garbutt hopes Ipswich can challenge for promotion this season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Garbutt hopes Ipswich can challenge for promotion this season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Garbutt will have to wait for his Blackool debut, though, having been ruled out of this weekend’s game with Gillingham.

“Luke hasn’t had a pre-season with a team but I have to say in the last couple of days he’s been with us, we’ve done some of our physical tests and assessments and he’s in good condition,” Blackpool manager Neil Critchley told the Gazette.

“I think Saturday will come too soon for him, we have to be mindful that he’s not played a game of football for a lengthy period of time now.

“We will steadily increase the workload for him and look to get him involved as soon as possible, but we have to be mindful that he hasn’t played for a lengthy period of time and he’s not had a pre-season.

“He won’t feature on Saturday, he’s not ready for that at the moment.”

Town will face Garbutt’s Blackpool side at Bloomfield Road on November 14 and then at Portman Road on February 6.