'I want to make sure Ipswich Town are in the right position for the summer' - Garbutt in no rush to sort long-term future

Luke Garbutt in action during Town's 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Luke Garbutt is in no rush to sort his long-term future but once again admitted a permanent move to Portman Road would appeal.

Luke Garbutt whips in a corner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Garbutt whips in a corner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Everton loanee has impressed during his first five months in an Ipswich shirt, scoring six goals in a season where he has operated in various conditions on the left side.

His contract at Goodison Park expires this summer with the Blues already in talks with Everton regarding a full-time move, but Garbutt is happy to bide his time and wait until the summer to decide where his long-term future lies.

"I'm just concentrating on my football at the moment but my representation will probably discuss whatever happens in the summer," Garbutt said.

Luke Garbutt keeps his eyes on the ball as Callum Johnson clears. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Garbutt keeps his eyes on the ball as Callum Johnson clears. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"Really I just want to concentrate on Ipswich Town and playing the best I can to try and get this club promoted.

"It (moving to Ipswich full-time) is definitely something I would look at but right now I just want to keep on playing to the best of my ability and make sure Ipswich Town are in the right position for the summer, which hopefully promoted out of this division.

"I'm enjoying my football here, the fans have been great with me and everything seems really good.

"My contract (at Everton) expires in the summer so there will be discussions with Everton and Ipswich but we'll have to see what happens.

"I can't comment on any of it really but I have to just take care of what I can take care of, playing for Ipswich Town to the best of my ability and try to get the club promoted."

Garbutt trained with new loanee Josh Earl at Playford Road this morning and was impressed with what he saw from the 21-year-old left-sided defender.

"He's certainly a big boy and he's going to be a real asset to the squad," said Garbutt. "I don't really know too much about him but we welcomed him this morning and I think he will fit in nicely. Apart from bolstering the squad, he will provide extra competition for places.

"With the style of play that we're trying to implement at the minute, with three centre-backs and the wider two looking to get forward, I think he will fit in there quite nicely. He looked good in training and I'm looking forward to playing with him."