Poll

'It's something I want to be a part of... I don't see why not' - Garbutt on the prospect of permanent Ipswich move

Luke Garbutt scored his third Ipswich goal against Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Luke Garbutt is open to a permanent move to Ipswich Town but securing promotion to the Championship remains at the forefront of the Everton loanee's mind.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Garbutt's free kick beats Tranmere keeper Scott Davies to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Garbutt's free kick beats Tranmere keeper Scott Davies to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The 26-year-old has been an instant hit since making the switch to Portman Road in the summer, scoring in his first two games before netting a stunning free-kick against Tranmere to set Town on their way to a 4-1 win. His set-piece laid-on a goal for Kayden Jackson later in that game before the duo combined in similar fashion for the winner at Fleetwood.

His Everton contract is up this summer and, while insisting he's only really worried about performing well on the pitch, he admitted a permanent move to Ipswich would appeal.

"Everton were at the Fleetwood game watching and they're pleased with the progress I'm making but my sole focus is making sure I play to the best of my ability for Ipswich Town Football Club and to make sure we get promoted this season," he said.

MORE: Lambert issues Norwood, Downes and Vincent-Young injury updates... with all three doubtful for Accrington visit

Luke Garbutt is congratulated by team-mates Flynn Downes and Kayden Jackson, after giving Town the lead from a free kick. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Garbutt is congratulated by team-mates Flynn Downes and Kayden Jackson, after giving Town the lead from a free kick. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"I've really enjoyed my time here, I've settled in well into the group and the fans are brilliant. Playing in front of 20,000 is what I want to be doing.

"So as long as we keep playing well and doing well as a squad I don't see why I wouldn't stay permanently. I'm settled and enjoying my football.

"I think I'll leave that side of it to my agent and the powers that be at this football club because at the moment I'm just focussing on my football and trying to perform to the best I possibly can do."

When asked if the prospect of Championship football, should Ipswich win promotion, would be an additional pull, Garbutt said: "This club should be a Championship club at a minimum.

You may also want to watch:

"It's a bit of a travesty that we were relegated last year but the lads have taken on board exactly what the manager wanted, right back to pre-season and we've kicked on massively.

MORE: From almost quitting the game to the top of the sport - Tyrone Mings' incredible journey from Town to England debut

"We've bucked the losing trend and now we're on a winning one."

The temporary switch to Suffolk is the sixth loan switch of the 26-year-old's career, with the left-sided specialist hoping to 'settle down' at a club soon.

"In terms of the way it's going it has to be up there as one of my better loans," he said.

"I've had a couple of poor loan spells and a couple of really good ones but this one, to start with, has been brilliant and I've settled into the area.

"Because we're winning games and have the momentum in the right direction it's something I want to be a part of. I just want to keep that going really.

Luke Garbutt celebrates his goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Garbutt celebrates his goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"I do eventually want to settle down at a club I feel I belong at and I feel I have a home, where I can push on with my career and perform.

"The start of it couldn't have gone much better really."