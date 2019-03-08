'It's looking like he's out for a month' - Lambert gives Garbutt injury update

Luke Garbutt fires Ipswich Town ahead against Sunderland. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed that Luke Garbutt is set to be out for a month with the knee injury he sustained in Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Sunderland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Garbutt has scored two goals in two games for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller Luke Garbutt has scored two goals in two games for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Garbutt - on loan from Everton from the season - enjoyed the perfect start to life with the Blues, scoring the winner in the 1-0 opening day win at Burton before opening the scoring against the Black Cats at Portman Road.

However, he limped off before half-time in that game with Lambert providing an update following his side's 3-1 defeat at Luton Town in the Carabao Cup first round tonight.

"It's looking like he's out for a month with his knee," Lambert said.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-1 loss at Luton in the Carabao Cup

"That's a blow because he has started the season so well.

"There's a slight medial problem there we think, and it doesn't require surgery or anything like that, but he's opened it up a little.

"They are slowly but surely coming back but losing Garbutt is a blow because he started the season so well."

MORE: 'We're looking at the bigger picture... the league is the most important' - Lambert on Town's cup exit

Garbutt joins a lengthy injury list at Town, with Toto Nsiala (hamstring), Teddy Bishop (knee), Jack Lankester (back), Freddie Sears (knee) and Tristan Nydam (ankle) all sidelined. Idris El Mizouni couldn't feature at Kenilworth Road because, as Lambert revealed, 'he hurt his ankle the other day'.

Gwion Edwards made his comeback from a groin problem this evening, while Jon Nolan - who hasn't featured all pre-season due to a calf injury - was an unused sub.