E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'It's looking like he's out for a month' - Lambert gives Garbutt injury update

PUBLISHED: 22:39 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:43 13 August 2019

Luke Garbutt fires Ipswich Town ahead against Sunderland. Photo: Steve Waller

Luke Garbutt fires Ipswich Town ahead against Sunderland. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed that Luke Garbutt is set to be out for a month with the knee injury he sustained in Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Sunderland.

Luke Garbutt has scored two goals in two games for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve WallerLuke Garbutt has scored two goals in two games for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Garbutt - on loan from Everton from the season - enjoyed the perfect start to life with the Blues, scoring the winner in the 1-0 opening day win at Burton before opening the scoring against the Black Cats at Portman Road.

However, he limped off before half-time in that game with Lambert providing an update following his side's 3-1 defeat at Luton Town in the Carabao Cup first round tonight.

"It's looking like he's out for a month with his knee," Lambert said.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-1 loss at Luton in the Carabao Cup

"That's a blow because he has started the season so well.

"There's a slight medial problem there we think, and it doesn't require surgery or anything like that, but he's opened it up a little.

"They are slowly but surely coming back but losing Garbutt is a blow because he started the season so well."

MORE: 'We're looking at the bigger picture... the league is the most important' - Lambert on Town's cup exit

Garbutt joins a lengthy injury list at Town, with Toto Nsiala (hamstring), Teddy Bishop (knee), Jack Lankester (back), Freddie Sears (knee) and Tristan Nydam (ankle) all sidelined. Idris El Mizouni couldn't feature at Kenilworth Road because, as Lambert revealed, 'he hurt his ankle the other day'.

Gwion Edwards made his comeback from a groin problem this evening, while Jon Nolan - who hasn't featured all pre-season due to a calf injury - was an unused sub.

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts tries to get a header on goal at Luton for Ipswich in the Carabao Cup Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts tries to get a header on goal at Luton for Ipswich in the Carabao Cup Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk families told they will only learn about school transport after term starts

Emma Bishton warned families were facing uncertainty over their children's school buses. Picture: Emma Bishton

Burglar serving 12 years absconds from prison

Suffolk police are trying to trace Hollesley Bay Prison absconder Patrick Cassidy, who has links to Watford Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Car rolls onto its side in crash near Lidl

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash between a Ford Transit and a Smart Forfour outside the Lidl in Bury Road, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family and colleagues of motorcyclist Paul Siely pay tribute

Paul Siely, aged 54, from Stowmarket, who died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Woolpit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-1 loss at Luton in the Carabao Cup

PP019 Luton v Ipswich Carabao Cup5-b-a
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists