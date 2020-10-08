‘Luke will certainly benefit from that’ - Blackpool boss hints that Garbutt is ready for Town reunion

Luke Garbutt is se to face Ipswich Town with new club Blackpool this weekend

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has talked up Luke Garbutt’s fitness as he gets ready to face former team Ipswich Town this weekend.

Luke Garbutt scored six goals for Town last season

Garbutt played 30 games for Town while on loan from Everton last season, scoring six goals, before being released by the Premier League outfit.

Town and Sunderland were both linked with him in the summer, but he ended up signing for the Tangerines a couple of weeks after the new season kicked off.

As a result he’s playing catch-up fitness-wise - he made his debut as a second half substitute last week in the 3-2 defeat at Lincoln City, before playing another 72 minutes in the EFL Trophy draw at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

He faces competition from Demetri Mitchell for the starting spot at left-back on Saturday, but could also see action further forward. He packs a potent weapon in his left foot, and Town will be wary of him from set-pieces should he play.

And Critchley said: “He had a game last week, he came on and had some minutes at the weekend and he’s had over 70 minutes here.

“You’ve got to remember he’s had no pre-season and we can also take that into account with some of the other players as well.

“We’re still finding rhythm. We’re always doing that, and six or seven months without playing games is a long period of time for anyone.

“But Luke will certainly benefit from that experience.”