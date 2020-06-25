E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Garbutt’s Everton release confirmed

PUBLISHED: 15:17 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 25 June 2020

Luke Garbutt's Ipswich Town career started with a bang as he scored the winner at Burton Albion on the opening day. Picture Pagepix

Everton have confirmed they will release Luke Garbutt at the end of his contract.

The left-sider’s terms expire on Tuesday, at which point he will leave the Goodison Park club after 11 years on Merseyside.

Garbutt, who had been expecting his release for several months, spent last season on loan at Ipswich and has said he will not close the door on a permanent move to Suffolk.

“My contract at Everton is up on June 30 and I’ll be looking for a new club. The loan at Ipswich has been great for me and the fans have been brilliant. My agent will have discussions with Ipswich and multiple other clubs, probably, and we’ll assess it from there.

MORE: ‘I won’t close the door on Ipswich... but I want to play as high as I can’ - Garbutt on his future

“The pandemic is probably going to change the course of football a bit and, right now, it’s hard to really say anything for sure about my future or where I’ll be. It’s too early on and I haven’t a clue. It’s all up in the air.

“I will never close the door on the possibility of coming back to Ipswich on a permanent basis and it’s something I will definitely consider.”

Garbutt made 30 appearances for Town, scoring six goals.

