'We're going to get backed by these great fans" - Town's match-winner Garbutt.

Luke Garbutt celebrates Town's 1-0 win at Burton Abion, on the opening day of the season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Luke Garbutt bagged the first debut goal of his career to ensure that Ipswich Town enjoyed a winning start to life in League One.

On loan for the season from Premier League outfit Everton, the talented Garbutt fired home the winner after just 11 minutes during today's 1-0 away success at Burton Albion.

"It was a special moment and it was nice to get off the mark so early on," enthused Garbutt.

"And obviously with the backing that we had from the away fans, it was really good to get off the mark and show them what I can do.

"That's the first time I have scored a debut goal. It's the first debut goal I have got in my career, so that's really pleasing.

"I want to chip in with a few goals, when I am playing on the left-hand side of midfield. 100%.

"I'm going to base my performances on the goals that I score, and also the assists that I can make to contribute to the team.

"Long may it continue, and I think with the mentality of trying to win every single game, we're going to get backed by these great fans," added Garbutt.

Garbutt, 26, has had previous loan spells at Cheltenham, Colchester, Fulham, Wigan and Oxford, But today was the first time he had crowned his debut for a new club, with a goal.