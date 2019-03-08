Ingram on target as Marketmen claim fine victory at Hednesford

Luke Ingram scores what proved to be the only goal of the game in Needham Market's 1-0 win at Hednesford Town. Picture: BEN POOLEY Archant

Hednesford Town 0 Needham Market 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Needham Market recorded back-to-back wins with a 1-0 victory at Hednesford Town on Saturday, following on from their comfortable 3-0 home victory over Leiston in the Suffolk derby last Monday.

The winner at Hednesford arrived on 18 minutes, with Luke Ingram the goalscorer, so rewarding Richard Wilkins' men with three points following a gruelling round trip of more than 300 miles, to Staffordfshire and back.

The key moment saw Callum Sturgess delivering a cross from the left which found Joe Marsden. He couldn't quite keep hold of possession but the ball then fell to Ingram on the right-hand side in the box, and his good low strike nutmegged the defender and flew into the bottom far corner.

Match-winner Ingram had capped his first start of the season with a brace in the win over Leiston in the previous game, so he is now bang in form.

You may also want to watch:

Needham keeper Marcus Garnham was called into action on 37 minutes. Wells beat Keiran Morphew on the right inside the area, but Garnham stood strong to palm away the close-range shot.

Into the second half and the away side from some superb defending by both Keiran Morphew and Dan Morphew, alongside a great team display.

Hednesford went close in the 58th minute as a long-range free-kick out on the left wing was taken by keeper Platt. His set-piece found Wells at the far post, whose header brought a good save out of Garnham, the Needham keeper tipping just over his bar.

Needham had a great chance to double their lead on 64 minutes. Sam Squire, lurking on the left edge of the box, fed Craig Parker who in turn released Luke Ingram inside the penalty area. He dragged his low shot wide of the far post with the keeper guarding his near post.

Hednesford had a great opportunity of their own in the 80th minute. King's header on the right, from close range, flying narrowly over the bar and onto the top of the net.

With two minutes to go, Bailey had a fierce strike from outside the box which troubled the visitors' goal but went narrowly wide of the top-near corner, so Needham held on for another win.

Needham: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, Short, K Morphew, D Morphew, L Ingram, Squire, Neal (sub N Ingram, 82), Parker, Marsden.