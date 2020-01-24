'My head hasn't been turned... to get to the Premier League with Ipswich would be unbelievable' - Woolfenden on speculation

Luke Woolfenden pictured during Town's 5-3 defeat at Lincoln City Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Defender Luke Woolfenden is not thinking about a move away from Portman Road and fully intends on being part of Ipswich Town's promotion charge between now and the end of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden got forward superbly in Ipswich Town's last home game as they beat Accrington 4-1. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden got forward superbly in Ipswich Town's last home game as they beat Accrington 4-1. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

In what has been his first full season as a senior player at his boyhood club, Woolfenden has been a leading performer and has caught the attention of clubs higher up the football pyramid, most-notably Sheffield United.

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has put a value of more than £10million on the 21-year-old's head and, while insisting he doesn't want to lose a key player, admitted money may ultimately talk should a serious offer arrive.

But Woolfenden is blocking out the noise and remains full focussed on his football, rather than letting his mind wander in regard to a potential big-money move.

"It's nice to be linked with big clubs but I'm focussed on taking Ipswich back to where we should be," he said.

Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden are two of six homegrown players to have featured for Ipswich in the league this season. Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden are two of six homegrown players to have featured for Ipswich in the league this season. Picture Pagepix

MORE: 'I'll be here... I've got to help the Town get promoted' - Downes has no desire to leave Ipswich

"I don't really get involved in all of that (transfer talk). Everybody knows what I'm like. There's been no bids so there's nothing to worry about.

"If you let your head get turned you might go out and have a shocker of a game so I'm not going to let that kind of thing get to me.

You may also want to watch:

"I wouldn't say my head's been turned at all and I think I'll be here for the rest of the season because it's not in my head to leave.

"Everyone's dream and goal is to play as high as they possibly can and for me I obviously want to play in the Premier League, but that doesn't mean I want to leave right now.

"Ipswich is a massive club so if I could get to the Premier League with Ipswich it would be unbelievable.

"Ipswich Town shouldn't be in League One so to get them promoted, as an Ipswich lad, would be massive."

MORE: 'I've not played with boys that good before... it will be hard to hold on to them' - Wilson on young duo

Woolfenden's long-time friend and academy team-mate Flynn Downes has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, with West Ham, with the defender admitting the pair share plenty of jokes about the speculation regarding their futures.

"It is obviously a bit of a laugh sometimes," Woolfenden said.

"I joke with Flynn and say 'when are you going to p*** off to West Ham and things like that but it's just banter.

"We don't look too deeply into that and we just focus on the football."