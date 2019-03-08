E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their Carabao Cup loss at Luton

PUBLISHED: 22:46 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:51 13 August 2019

A disappointed Josh Emmanuel makes his way off the pitch after the final whistle at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

A disappointed Josh Emmanuel makes his way off the pitch after the final whistle at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town lost 3-1 at Luton in the Carabao Cup this evening. ANDY WARREN hands out his player grades.

Armando Dobra gets a pat on the head for scoring Ipswich's consolation goal at Luton in the Carabao Cup Picture Pagepix Ltd

Will Norris

Was left completely exposed as Lloyd Jones headed the opening goal before going the wrong was as Elliot Lee found the net from the spot. Made a good save to deny Lee before half-time and was neat and tidy inside his box. Had little chance with the third, either, before making a couple more decent stops. 6

Josh Emmanuel

A silly, silly error saw the right back give away the penalty which gave Luton their second, as he blocked off Lee on the edge of the box despite the fact the striker was going nowhere. Had some decent moments going forward but defensively it was a struggle as he found it tough to deal with the Luton players interchanging in attack. 5

PP019 Luton v Ipswich Carabao Cup5-b-aPP019 Luton v Ipswich Carabao Cup5-b-a

Luke Chambers

A solid if not spectacular display from the skipper as he nicked a few balls away from attackers and snuffed out attacks. Had a couple of moments where he was caught out when stepping up to try and win balls but recovered well enough. 6

James Wilson

A second Ipswich start for the former trialist, who had a couple of decent cleatrances. Was lucky to get away with a slip on halfway as Cornick spurned the resulting chance while his distribution from the back was hit and miss. 5

Alan Judge charges forwards at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Bailey Clements

Caught out inside early as Cornick was played in for a shot and continued to have a tough evening on what was his first professional appearance. His starting position was too narrow and he was left scrambling as a result. He did have some decent moments as he nibbled in to win the ball back. A tough night on his debut but it's an evening that will make him stronger. 5

Emyr Huws

So good to see him back in an Ipswich Town starting line-up, for the first time since December 2017. He's rusty and has some way to go before being back to full speed but played some neat passes and showed good movement. 6

A disappointed James Wilson makes his way off the pitch after the final whistle at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Andre Dozzell

A hit and miss night for Dozzell who didn't see as much of the ball as he would like, particularly in the first half. Sees passes that his team-mates don't, which sometimes means his efforts go to waste. Gave away the free-kick which led to Luton's third. 6

Armando Dobra

Some excellent touches early on, including one moment where he pulled the ball out of the sky and steamed past his man to cause danger. Repeated the trick on a couple of occasions before the break, where he got a pat on the back and a pep talk from Chambers. Continued after the break during an impressive debut, capped by a well-taken consolation goal. 7

Josh Emmanuel tries to shepherd Izzy Brown to the sideline at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Alan Judge

Playing in front of the watching Republic of Ireland manager, Mick McCarthy, and huffed and puffed in a bid to make something happen. Had one shot deflected behind and a couple of dangerous crosses before being replaced. 5

Gwion Edwards

It was a welcome surprise to see Edwards' name on the team-sheet this evening, with the Welshman making his first appearance since April due to a groin injury. Played down the right flank and had a couple of his trademark jinking runs without being able to create too many openings. 6

Jordan Roberts battles at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Jordan Roberts

Played up front on his own and for much of the game was isolated. Was hit and miss when he did see the ball and was second best in the physical battle. No shortage of effort during a tough assignment. 5

Danny Rowe (for Edwards 61)

On for half an hour and had a couple of driving runs from the right flank. 5

PP019 Luton v Ipswich Carabao Cup4PP019 Luton v Ipswich Carabao Cup4

Flynn Downes (for Huws, 66)

Played 25 minutes at his old stomping ground and added something to the Town midfield. Won the ball back, used it well. He'll be back in the team on Saturday. 6

Kayden Jackson (for Judge 77)

Had a few sniffs in behind without having any real openings. 5

