Luton Town 3-1 Ipswich Town: Blues well-beaten as Lambert's men exit cup at first hurdle again

Lloyd Jones gives Luton the lead in their Carabao Cup win over Ipswich. Picture: PAGEPIX

Ipswich Town were second best as they exited the Carabao Cup at the hands of Luton this evening.

Skipper Luke Chambers is not a happy man after Town concede. Picture: PAGEPIX Skipper Luke Chambers is not a happy man after Town concede. Picture: PAGEPIX

Paul Lambert's much-changed visitors were outclassed by the newly-promoted Championship side, with goals from Lloyd Jones and Elliot Lee taking the game beyond the Blues before the break.

Andrew Shinnie added number three with a driven free-kick to put the hosts well-and-truly out of sight, before Armando Dobra scored on a bright Ipswich debut to reduce the deficit.

The hosts were more clinical in attack, threatening on the break throughout, and were comfortable in defence as they swatted away any periods of pressure as Jordan Roberts found himself isolated in attack.

It must be said, though, this was an Ipswich team largely made up of players short of match fitness and professional experience, with Bailey Clements and Dobra making their debuts.

Armando Dobra was Town's best player and scored in the defeat at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX Armando Dobra was Town's best player and scored in the defeat at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX

There were vital minutes for Gwion Edwards, Alan Judge, Emyr Huws and then Jon Nolan from the bench, while James Wilson missed out on much of a pre-season before being signed at the day before the opening game.

Next up for the Blues is a visit to Peterborough on Saturday.

Izzy Brown had the first sight of goal as he curled the ball into Will Norris's chest, before the Town keeper saw the ball ping off the outside of his post after Harry Cornick had got in behind Bailey Clements to get a shot away.

Emyr Huws started for the first time since December 2017. Picture: PAGEPIX Emyr Huws started for the first time since December 2017. Picture: PAGEPIX

The visitors were soon behind, though, as a corner was only half cleared before Brown's ball back in found Lloyd Jones in acres of space to head home unmarked.

Town responded with some bright moments, through Dobra, Judge and Edwards, but it all meant nothing when Emmanuel's silly error saw the defender bundle Lee to the floor, before the striker stepped up to net the resulting penalty.

From there it was a long way back, with Judge having an effort deflected over and a succession of Ipswich crosses offering little threat to the Luton backline.

Will Norris did well to turn Lee's shot round the post before the break, before the keeper was relieved to see Andrew Shinnue's effort fizz by his post.

Unimpressed: Former Manager Mick McCarthy watching Ipswich Town at Luton for the Carabao Cup Picture Pagepix Ltd Unimpressed: Former Manager Mick McCarthy watching Ipswich Town at Luton for the Carabao Cup Picture Pagepix Ltd

Clements was caught out of position again as Kazenga LuaLua got on behind before dragging a shot wide, with Ipswich perhaps lucky to go in at the break only two down.

The third did come after the interval, when Dozzell gave away a free-kick on the edge of the box which was lashed home by Shinnie.

The Town midfielder then saw a shot pushed over the top by James Shea, formerly of Needham Market, Roberts had a bundled effort cleared off the line by Brendon Galloway.

In truth Dobra's goal was nothing more than a consolation but, on his debut, this is a moment the teenager will remember forever.

Alan Judge is edged off the ball at Luton Alan Judge is edged off the ball at Luton

He took the ball from Downes and drifted across the edge of the box before firing home with the aid of a deflection.

Luton Town: Shea; Bree, Jones, Galloway; Berry, Shinnie, Cornick, Bolton (Neufville 46), LuaLua (Cranie 46), Brown (McManaman 66), Lee

Subs: Stech, Panter, Moncur, Jervis

Ipswich Town: Norris; Emmanuel, Chambers, Wilson, Clements; Huws (Downes 66), Dozzell; Dobra, Judge (Jackson 77), Edwards (Rowe 61); Roberts

Subs: Holy, Kenlock, Skuse, Nolan

Att: 5,433 (1,064)