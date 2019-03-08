E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Much-changed Blues looking for cup progress at Kenilworth Road

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 August 2019

Ipswich Town take on Luton in the Carabao Cup this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town take on Luton in the Carabao Cup this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town are in Carabao Cup action this evening as they take on Luton Town. (kick-off 7.45pm).

Town haven't won a cup game of any kind since August 2017, with that 2-0 victory coincidentally coming at tonight's opponents Luton.

And we all know the Blues' record in knock-out football is poor. They've won just four of their last 24 cup games, spanning eight seasons. Ten of those defeats have come against lower-league opposition.

But that's not the narrative tonight. Town are the underdogs, with the two clubs swapping divisions at the end of last season following the Hatters' promotion and Ipswich's relegation.

You have to go back to December 2010 for the last time Ipswich knocked a side from a higher division out of a cup competition, as Grant Leadbitter's penalty disposed of West Brom in the League Cup quarter-finals, setting up a clash with Arsenal in the semis.

You can follow tonight's game live with us right here.

