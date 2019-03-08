Lynch sizzles in the heat to win Pedal Power Ipswich Road Race

The compact and purposeful break in the Pedal Power Ipswich Road Race. (L-R) Eventual winner Tim Lynch, Clay Davies (Flamme Rouge), Andy Taylor (blue socks), Morris Bacon and Steven Parsonage. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Archant

Watchers at the Pedal Power Ipswich Road Race saw a demonstration of just how effectively a purposeful, committed and hard-working group can dominate a mass-start race.

Drinks were vital on a blazing morning in the Ipswich Road Race – Tom Fitzpatrick takes a bottle from helper Polly Mason. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Drinks were vital on a blazing morning in the Ipswich Road Race – Tom Fitzpatrick takes a bottle from helper Polly Mason. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Eight classy riders, including representatives of most of the main teams, established an early break and stayed away for 60-odd miles.

In very hot conditions on the triangular Butley circuit on the edge of Tunstall Forest, helpers with water bottles played a vital role.

Aided by determined blocking by teammates at the front of the main bunch, the front group eventually opened a gap of seven minutes.

With just one lap remaining, three of the eight struck out in front. Tim Lynch (London Dynamo) eventually won from Finn Crockett (Wheelbase) and Andy Taylor (DAP CC).

Mitch Powell (left) and Tiago Fougo set the dust flying on a baking track at Mildenhall. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Mitch Powell (left) and Tiago Fougo set the dust flying on a baking track at Mildenhall. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Next across the line was the originator of the break, Steven Parsonage (Richardsons/Trek), followed - after nearly two minutes - by Clay Davies (Flamme Rouge), Bungay rider Morris Bacon, Matt Clements (Richardsons/Trek) and Tom Heal from Southwold.

Elsewhere, the timber-framed buildings of Saffron Walden town centre provided a fine setting for criterium racing promoted by Monument Cycling. Local competitors found the great variety of road-surfaces on the tight street circuit challenging, there being little opportunity to try the circuit out beforehand - the roads are usually busy streets - and no quarter given once the flag dropped.

Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) was 12th in the top women's race while Steven Parsonage (Richardsons/Trek) took fifth in the Elite men's race - less than 24 hours before his ride at Orford.

Although Mildenhall CC did not attempt a full-scale cycling rally this year, they promoted two days of grass-track racing, as well as other events, based at West Row Recreation Ground - which thankfully is has enough trees around it to shelter most of the spectators from a sun which on Sunday was truly blazing.

Wisbech rider Tiago Fougo leads Laurence Lisher and Mitch Powell from Chelmsford at Mildenhall. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Wisbech rider Tiago Fougo leads Laurence Lisher and Mitch Powell from Chelmsford at Mildenhall. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Saturday's racing was for young riders and notable results from locals included an omnium win for George Collins (Colchester Rovers) in the Under 10s, while there were second places for Dexter Bud-Jones (U12s) and Nate Gordon (U14s).

Top race on Sunday was the Women's 800 metres national championship, won by Jo Smith (Thanet RC). A succession of high placings across the whole programme saw Chelmsford rider Mitch Powell win the Men's Omnium (overall) award.

Strada Sport's Tiago Fougo won the men's 800 metre sprint race. Although apparently being tailed off soon after a frantic start, the Wisbech rider swept though to outsprint Powell to win this National Sprint League counting race. Fougo now flies out to Portugal for an indoor hardtrack encounter with pro stars next weekend.

Suffolk CTC'S Mildenhall-based Audax rides attracted 93 cyclists who could choose from menu of routes starting at 50 kilometres and going up to the 303 km version taking in Sudbury, Halesworth and Swaffham.

Ben Stancombe broke Barry Charlton's ten year old course record when he won the Diss CC's 25 mile time trial on the Bressingham to Thetford and back course.

The morning seemed hot and still but as competitors returned over the exposed and up-and-down final miles to Bressingham they found a headwind making itself felt.

"I died the death of a thousand cuts in the last few miles," said Simon Daw (57:41) who took second among the Veterans on age-standard. Simon's "plus" of 11:22 not quite matching Vet winner Tim Philips whose 56:16 was best time by an over 40 as well as best on age standard (+11:35).

On scratch Mark Richards turned the tables on Lucas He who bested him in last week's VC Baracchi 50. In the Diss event Richards was second in 55:17 and He third with 56:04.

Best lady was Kerry Tate (Newmarket T&CC) 1:04:40, ahead of Jan Smith (Great Yarmouth CC, 1:06:52).

Fastest Suffolk finisher in the National Championship 25 near Burton-on-Trent was Martlesham's Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) whose time of 48:49 secured 19th place.

Early tomorrow the 10 Mile TT Champs will be based at Fulbourn, Cambridgeshire (7am).

RESULTS:

Pedal Power Road Race, 75 miles Butley Circuit: 1 Tim Lynch (London Dynamo), 2 Finn Crockett (Wheelbase), 3 Andy Taylor (DAP CC) + 04 secs, 4 Steven Parsonage (Richardsons/Trek) + 46, 5 Clay Davies (Flamme Rouge) + 1min 49secs, 6 Morris Bacon (DAP CC), 7 Matt Clements (Richardsons/Trek), 8 Tom Heal (Strada Sport), 9 Peter Cocker (Richardsons/Trek) + 6:50, 10 Sam Woodfield (Active Edge), 11 Tom Fitzpatrick + 7:24, 12 James Jenkins (Richardsons/Trek) +7:37.

Diss CC 25 Miles, Bressingham.

Overall: 1 Ben Stancombe (VeloVelocity) 52:45, 2 Mark Richards (D A P CC) 55:17, 3 Lucas He (sic) (Cambridge Uni CC) 56:04, 4 Tim Phillips (St Ives CC) 56:16, 4 Mark Arnold, (VTTA EA Group) 56:18, 5 Stuart Fairweather (VeloVelocity) 56:22, 6 Paul Vickers, (West Suffolk Whs) 57:04. Women: 1 Kate Tate (Newmarket T&CC) 1:4:40, 2 Jan Smith (GYCC) 1:6:52.