Brilliant Machaya wins game for Bury

Bury Town's Ollie Fenn celebrates his goal with with Ryan Horne and Emmanuel Machaya. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Bostik North Bury Town 4 Grays Athletic 2 Ben Chenery’s side extended their winning sequence to four matches with a thoroughly workmanlike performance against eighth-placed Grays Athletic, who started the afternoon four points behind the Suffolk team, writes John Campany.

Jake Chambers Shaw heads Bury Town into a 2-1 lead against Grays. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Jake Chambers Shaw heads Bury Town into a 2-1 lead against Grays. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

However, after an entertaining match at the Denny Bros Stadium in front of 344 spectators, Bury had increased their lead in sixth place to six points and are also clear of the chasing pack, including Felixstowe & Walton and AFC Sudbury.

The Blues travel to Sudbury tomorrow and a win will ensure sixth spot, an exceptional achievement in this competitive league.

The visitors were under the relatively new management of the experienced and long-serving ex Metropolitan Police boss Jim Cooper, who had a vocal presence, but as the game wore on it was the tactical prowess of Chenery and the togetherness of his players that subdued Cooper and his side.

Both team contributed to playing expansive football in the opening 20 minutes, producing an evenly-contested match that saw the Essex side take the lead through Correy Davidson, who finished off a through ball, rounding keeper Luis Tibbles and tapping home.

Emmanuel Machaya fires in his second and Bury's fourth goal in their win over Grays. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Emmanuel Machaya fires in his second and Bury's fourth goal in their win over Grays. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The lead was short-lived, as in the 31st minute Jake Chambers Shaw crossed and skipper Ollie Fenn struck a sublime volley, giving Clarke Bogard no chance.

It had been an absorbing first 45 minutes, but Bury made a strong start to the second half and went in front on the hour when Ryan Horne produced a cross picking out Chambers Shaw who headed home.

Bogard made a good save from Ollie Hughes as the home side increased the tempo, but against the run of play Michael Toner struck a fierce shot beyond Tibbles to level on 66 minutes.

Nevertheless, there was self confidence from the home side as they continued to play some excellent football and defended well when necessary.

Ryan Jolland congratulates Emmanuel Machaya on his two-goal haul for Bury Town. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Ryan Jolland congratulates Emmanuel Machaya on his two-goal haul for Bury Town. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Indeed Chenery's players were getting on top, despite Grays having lost only once in five games and, in the final 15 minutes Bury proved too strong.

It was young Emmanuel Machaya who put the result beyond doubt. In the 73rd minute Tanner Call fed a ball to the near post and Macaya slotted home from close in.

And then two minutes later the same player found space in the box, before brilliantly turning and driving the ball home, a wonderful bit of skill greatly appreciated by the jubilant shirt-sleeved home support.