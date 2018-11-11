Mansfield is back as skipper once more as Suffolk look for silverware

Adam Mansfield has been hailed as the ‘perfect skipper’ for Suffolk after it was confirmed he will once again lead the Minor County next season, writes Nick Garnham.

The 27-year-old will start his third season in charge still looking to land some silverware, after Suffolk finished runners-up for the second consecutive season in the Eastern Division of the Unicorns Championship.

Suffolk also came within a whisker of reaching their first Unicorns KO Trophy final since winning the competition in 2007, going out to Devon who went through by virtue of losing fewer wickets after the semi-final tie at Sidmouth finished with the scores level.

Mansfield had an outstanding summer in 2018, setting a new record for the most dismissals in a season by a Suffolk wicket-keeper which had stood for 40 years.

He passed the 37 dismissals set by stumper Stuart Westley in the 1978 season, after also breaking Westley’s record of ten catches in a match that had stood since 1980 when taking 12 against Hertfordshire.

Suffolk coach Andy Northcote said: “Adam brings us the solidarity we need from a skipper. He is a hard-working cricketer who is always thinking about the game and again, a bit like (Suffolk professional) Jaik Mickleburgh, someone the boys look up too.

“He brings a certain calmness to our environment, is happy to give the younger players a go and believes that the 11 boys we pick can win any game we play. That’s not often an easy job for a captain.

“We both have a very similar philosophy to the style and set up we believe should be Suffolk’s focus and that always helps. Apart from all this, he’s still the county’s leading wicket keeper and a solid, underrated by himself, batter. This all round package makes him the perfect skipper to our Suffolk side.”

Mansfield, who plays his club cricket for Sudbury, said of his re-appointment: “For me it’s a great honour and something I am very proud to do.

“I really hope 2019 might be the year that Suffolk can finally win some silverware.”