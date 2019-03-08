Allen's second half hat-trick fires March past the Castlemen

Framlingham celebrate their only goal in the 6-1 home defeat to March Town. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Archant

Thurlow One Framlingham Town 1 March Town 6 An 11 minute hat-trick from Toby Allen in the early stages of the second half set March on their way to a convincing win over a struggling Fram side who have yet to taste victory in the league this season, as they remain near the foot of the table, writes Dave Meeson.

Fram's Danny Smith fires in a shot against March. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Fram's Danny Smith fires in a shot against March. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

After two recent convincing victories in cup competitions over Bungay and Diss the hosts came into the game with more confidence and certainly held their own before the break.

However, the Hares then dismantled Liam Abrahams' men as their fine football was helped by some indifferent defending.

March opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Adam Rothery played in Jack Friend who held off a defender before poking the ball home for his 15th goal of the season.

Fram equalised six minutes later through their top scorer Danny Smith, who rounded Hares keeper Charlie Congreve and finished expertly from a tight angle after racing clear from a quick James Mayhew free-kick.

The Castlemen then went close to taking the lead on the half hour as a fine move involving Lewis Bell and Mason Ransome ended with Smith being denied by the legs of Congreve.

March remained dangerous and Friend fluffed a great chance before the same player fired narrowly over.

It was a different story after the interval as the visitors seemed to put their long midweek FA Cup journey to Kingstonian behind them. Allen took advantage of a fortuitous rebound to curl an effort into the bottom corner on 48 minutes to restore March's lead.

The next two goals were helped by defensive errors as firstly Fram failed to clear a cross and Allen was left in space to make it 3-1 and then the wide midfielder netted his third after another poor clearance at the back left him with time to beat home keeper Harry Lay-Fulcher.

Craig Gillies then crashed home an unstoppable angled drive into the top corner for the fifth just after the hour.

Fram refused to give up and Alex Ling's cross deflected against the bar before the dangerous Smith twice went close to pulling a goal back.

However, it was March who completed the scoring in injury time through a brave diving header from Gillies as they continue their fine start to the season and move up to sixth in the league with games in hand.