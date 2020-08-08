E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘It restricts our reinvestment considerably’ - Town owner Evans on new League One salary cap

PUBLISHED: 14:10 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 08 August 2020

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has had his say on the League One salary cap. Picture:STEVEWALLER

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has had his say on the League One salary cap. Picture:STEVEWALLER

Archant

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans says the newly-introduced League One salary cap will severely hamper the club’s ability to invest in its playing squad.

The Blues and the other 23 third tier clubs will now be restricted to spending just £2.5m per season on players’ salaries, following a vote held on Friday.

The motion passed by just a single vote, with Town owner Marcus Evans confirming the club were one of those to have voted against it.

The Blues’ owner has long championed the need for football to become more sustainable financially but admitted the new cap will severely restrict his club’s ability to reinvest their income into their playing squad in the future.

The cap means the Blues, who averaged home attendances of nearly 20,000 last season, will be entitled to spend the same amount on wages as Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion, who averaged crowds nearly seven times lower than the Blues.

The League One salary cap will have an impact on Paul Lambert and Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX/PAThe League One salary cap will have an impact on Paul Lambert and Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX/PA

“I have said before that I think football needs to press the re-set button in terms of some of the financial aspects of the game but we were against the introduction of the salary cap in this format at this stage,” he said.

“It restricts our reinvestment considerably. However a decision has been made by the majority of clubs. We accept it and will deal with it going forward.

“All clubs are in the same boat so wages are going to be facing a downward pressure.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Seven other left-back options for Ipswich if Garbutt goes to Sunderland

“It will take a little time for agents and players to realise that clubs just can’t pay more and start to accept the reality of these new levels.”

The new cap rules apply immediately, but with relief in some areas as clubs adapt their financial models to comply with the new rules.

Though the exact figure is unknown, Town’s wage bill is certainly at least double that of the new £2.5m limit, meaning reductions will need to be made in the future should they stay in League One.

However, players who signed contracts prior to the introduction of the cap will see their wages counted as the League One average for the duration of their deals, rather than their true higher figure.

Clubs relegated from the Championship will also have the same measures applied to contracts in future years.

Players under 21 at the turn of the year (2020) are exempt from the salary calculations so the likes of Andre Dozzell, Idris El Mizouni and Flynn Downes will not count towards the £2.5m figure this season but Luke Woolfenden will.

Clubs must now name squads including no more than 22 players aged 21 or more, coming down to 20 players for 2021/22, with those squads needing to be named at the closure of the transfer window. In the case of this season, that’s October.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed – the number of people in Suffolk who have tested positive for Covid-19

The total number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk since the start of the pandemic has been revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police close investigation into assault of man in alleyway

The attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road. Picture: Google Images

‘It restricts our reinvestment considerably’ - Town owner Evans on new League One salary cap

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has had his say on the League One salary cap. Picture:STEVEWALLER

Bikers asked to help raise funds for 27 life-saving missions

The air ambulance is missing at least £60,000 in funding from its usual charity events Picture: EHAAT

14-year-old girl was exploited by Bury St Edmunds man, court told

Zach Howard, of St Stephen's Close, Bury St Edmunds, exploited a 14-year-old girl by having sex with her Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: ARCHANT