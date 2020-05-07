‘I’ve come to realise what I’m sacrificing’ - former Town striker Stewart leaves coaching role

Former Ipswich Town striker Marcus Stewart has left his role as assistant manager of Walsall.

The forward, who was part of the Ipswich side which won promotion to the Premier League in 2000 and finished fifth in the top flight a year later, joined the Saddlers last summer having previously worked with manager Darrell Clarke at Bristol Rovers.

He had been commuting from Bristol to Walsall and, having spent more time with his family during the lockdown period, has opted to move on.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Walsall,” Stewart said. “I’ve enjoyed linking up with Darrell (Clarke) and Brian Dutton (coach) again and working with Maik Taylor (goalkeeping coach), the players and staff.

“I am based in Bristol and the travel and time away from my family has been difficult. During this period of time at home, I’ve come to realise what I’m sacrificing and want to spend more time with my family.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to the supporters who have been fantastic to me during my time at the Club.

“I wish the club all the best for the remainder of this season and in the future.”

Following his retirement from playing in 2012, Stewart began coaching at Exeter before linking up with Clarke for the first time at Rovers and again at Walsall.

In all he made 96 appearances for Ipswich, scoring 40 goals.