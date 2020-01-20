Non League Podcast special: MARK MORSLEY: 'Highs, lows and my biggest mistake'
PUBLISHED: 13:23 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 20 January 2020
Archant
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for a one-off special with AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley.
In this hour-long podcast Mark talks of his career in the non-league game, including:
- The fateful day that changed his career in football
- Early days at Mistley
- From Harwich to Needham, Leiston to Sudbury
- Management... his way!
- League glory, cup glory
- His biggest mistake
- Fears for the game today
- Favourite players
- Thoughts on 3G
- Money, money, money
- And much, much more.....