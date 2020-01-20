Non League Podcast special: MARK MORSLEY: 'Highs, lows and my biggest mistake'

Mark Morsley Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for a one-off special with AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley.

In this hour-long podcast Mark talks of his career in the non-league game, including:

- The fateful day that changed his career in football

- Early days at Mistley

- From Harwich to Needham, Leiston to Sudbury

- Management... his way!

- League glory, cup glory

- His biggest mistake

- Fears for the game today

- Favourite players

- Thoughts on 3G

- Money, money, money

- And much, much more.....