AFC Sudbury boss, Mark Morsley, hailed Saturday's terrific 4-1 win at Worthing, in the FA Trophy, as "a great day for the football club."

The Suffolk visitors caused an upset, against their higher-level hosts, with a superb all-round display in driving rain on the Sussex coast.

"We showed a great determination and a belief that we could get a result by sticking together," enthused Morsley.

"It was a tactical master-class from Danny (Laws) and Dave (Cannon). We knew a little about the way that we wanted to play, and we tried to set a few traps which worked in our favour.

"Fundamentally, for the 15 minutes I thought - 'we are going to get murdered here' - but we stuck together, dug in, and had bodies on the line.

"But this was not a 4-1 fluke. That was a game we deserved to win, we were the better footballing team.

"Fair play to their manager (Adam Hinshelwood), he came over and said - 'you've got a good team, and you deserved that' - so all respect to him for saying that.

"And well done to the lads, credit to them.

"We have built up a team spirit. It takes time, but that's what wins you games of football. We haven't had that, but we are developing that and when you add ability and a few tactics, then it gives you a chance.

"You look at the faces out there - you didn't see 11 frightened faces out there, when they scored - we stuck to it. All the substitutes did well, and we had the belief to stick together to get a result.

"This is a great day for the football club, make no mistake. Let's not under-estimate this. Worthing are a great football team and we had to be on it today, commitment- wise, and get our tactics right.

"I fully expect us to lose in the next round, but if we do then it won't be because we haven't battled hard enough.

"I would rather have three points next Saturday (home to Witham) than win today, without any shadow of doubt, but that doesn't detract from today. You need days like this to get momentum. It's all about how the team develops, and taking it forward.

"You have young men coming of age, like Tom Maycock and also Lewis O'Malley, who come on as a substitute in the heat of a game.

"We are on a roll, and we are playing as a team full of confidence, which comes with a few wins," added Morsley.