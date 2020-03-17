E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mark Morsley steps down as AFC Sudbury boss

PUBLISHED: 19:45 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:51 17 March 2020

Stepping down: Mark Morsley Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Mark Morsley has stepped down as boss of AFC Sudbury.

In a statement released tonight, it said: “It is with regret that the Board of AFC Sudbury has today agreed the voluntary redundancy of it’s First Team Manager, Mark Morsley. This comes in light of the completely unprecedented times that the world finds itself in at this moment. The great uncertainty over when the world of football will return to normal has been entirely responsible for this decision.

“Mark has been a wonderful servant to our club and instrumental in making the model which AFC Sudbury has created the envy of many. The Board would like to record our thanks to Mark for his immense contribution and hope that he will stay on in some capacity to help us through the troubled times that all clubs currently face.

“And of course the good times that we hope will be just around the corner.”

