Teenager Evans scores hat-trick in Needham Market big win at Histon

Published: 2:14 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:11 AM December 9, 2020

Talented 16-year-old Nia Evans scored her first senior hat-trick for Needham Market Women as they brushed off Lockdown with an 8-2 hammering of Histon in the league on Sunday.

Lois Belfour celebrates her goal in Needham Market's 8-2 win at Histon Picture: Ben Pooley - Credit: Archant

Needham had failed to beat today’s opponents in both encounters previously and looked to be heading that way again as they fell behind in the 25th minute from Naomi Lyon after failing to clear a corner. But Evan’s Hatrick accompanied by a brace from Lois Balfour and further goals from Nicola Henderson, Amber Sparkes and Jodie Sharpe rounded off a devastating display. Histon did pull one back thanks to Flora Snelson but they could not live with a rampant Needham team.

The away side created the better chances early on but were punished for failing to clear a corner and Lyon was on hand to bundle home, but it lasted only a minute as top scorer Balfour tapped home a rebound from a Sparkes shot that was parried by the keeper.

Needham deservedly went ahead as a great move involving Evans and Abbie Wilkinson allowed skipper Henderson to audaciously lob the keeper from 30 yards. But not to be outdone, Sparkes tried her own effort from even further out and hammered one just past the despairing reach of the keeper before Evans added a fine fourth in a devastating 15-minute spell before the break.

16 year-old Nia Evans scored her first hat-trick in Needham Market Womens' 8-2 win at Histon Picture: Ben Pooley - Credit: Archant

Ruthlessly, the visitors went for the kill in the second half and made it five in the first 15 with Evans Cooley finishing her second after great build up play by Wilkinson and Henderson.

Balfour added her second after controlling and smartly finishing from a great Jodie Sharpe cross but Histon to their credit kept going to immediately pull one back thanks to Snelson from a set piece into the box. But the relentless pursuit for more goals continued as Sharpe curled in a free kick before fittingly Evans rounded off the scoring to complete her hat-trick and help the team make a big statement to the rest of the league.