Marketmen are well beaten in disappointing FA Cup defeat Mike Bacon

mike.bacon@archant.co.uk

@Mike_Bacon

Needham's Joe Neal chases down the ball at Lowestoft Photo: BEN POOLEY Archant

Lowestoft 4 Needham Mkt 0

Action from Needham's defeat at Lowestoft on Saturday Photo: BEN POOLEY

An emphatic second half display from Lowestoft was enough to see off Suffolk rivals Needham Market to progress to the 3rd Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Both teams started off the match looking to boost morale and their coffers; the opening 20 minutes were just shaded by Needham. Although neither side could not quite create real clear cut chances, it was Needham that looked the more likely with Joseph Marsden putting a couple of efforts over the top.

However, Lowestoft began to assert on the half hour, when some good build play by Jack Wilkinson and Malachi Linton gave Jake Reed the chance to test Marcus Garnham in the Needham goal. He was up for the test and tipped the effort round the post. A minute later the Lowestoft striker went even closer when he beat the Needham keeper with a good chip, but great recovering defending by Callum Sturgess saw him clear it off the line.

Needham responded with a decent free kick that had to be put behind by Travis Cole, but on the stroke of half-time Malachi Linton found space to curl in a cross from the left hand side, which Shaun Bammant managed to get to it and nod it over the advancing Garnham to give the Trawlerboys the lead.

The second half started off in similar fashion with both sides trying to establish the upper hand. Twelve minutes in Lowestoft were given a golden opportunity when they seized on a Needham defensive error that allowed Jake Reed the chance to run through on goal. Like he has shown many times before he doesn't need a second invite and he calmly took it round Garnham to double the lead.

With a two goal lead the home side began to stretch Needham with the midfield passing it about well leading to some great attacking opportunities. However, it was during this period that Needham tested the Lowestoft keeper Luis Tibbles for the first time, and only, time in the match, when he had to palm away a twenty-yard snap shot from Joseph Marsden.

On 70 minutes Lowestoft added a third when the Lowestoft skipper Travis Cole's head firmly met a Jacek Zielonka corner, and having cannoned off the post it hit the back of the unfortunate Garnham to roll in to in effect settle the tie.

Lowestoft nearly added a fourth when a great strike by substitute Dylan Williams hit the bar with the Needham keeper beaten. Eight minutes later they did add a fourth with Dylan Williams becoming the provider playing a good through ball to Jake Reed, who again took his chance well and slid it past Garnham to pile more misery on Needham's plight.

Lowestoft: Tibbles, Curry (Richardson 75), Wilkinson, Deeks (Lopez 80), Cole, Jarvis, Zielonka, Fisk, Reed, Bammant, Linton (Williams 66)

Needham Market: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, Squire (Exworth 74), Morphew(K), Baker (Collard 85), Ingram, Heath, Neal, Marsden (Godward 74)