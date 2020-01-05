E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marsden is spot on as Needham Market grab last minute win over Stratford

PUBLISHED: 14:32 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 05 January 2020

Joe Marsden won the game for Needham Market with a last minute penalty Photo; BEN POOLEY

Joe Marsden won the game for Needham Market with a last minute penalty Photo; BEN POOLEY

Archant

BetVictor Southern Premier Central

Needham Market 1

Stratford Town 0

On the first Saturday of the new decade it looked as though the headlines of the recent Needham games would repeat themselves, as the hosts completely dominated possession and created umpteen chances before a 90th minute trademark penalty by Joseph Marsden secured the much needed victory, writes Paul Munn.

Adam Mills had a good game for Needham. Picture: BEN POOLEYAdam Mills had a good game for Needham. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Needham, who had made a couple of changes from their New Years' Day game, started off well with striker Billy Hunt cutting inside his defender and unleashing a shot that was deflected onto the outside of the near post.

On 16 minutes a corner found Keiran Morphew at the back post who nodded it back to Hunt in the six-yard box, but keeper Jack Bennett dove across well to parry away with the Stratford defence scrambling it clear.

Five minutes later the striker had a double chance from another well delivered corner, with his first attempt being saved well by Bennett and then blasting the rebound over.

You may also want to watch:

After that the Marketmen bossed the remainder of the half as the chances began to flow for the home side.

Sam Squire, Adam Mills and Marsden all went close and just before the break a ball into the Stratford box was flicked on by Hunt to find Luke Ingram with the keeper beaten, but his shot was superbly blocked by Daniel Vann.

The second half was the same as the latter stages of the first, with Needham dominating possession but this time round they were unable to turn much of it into clear cut chances.

The half was also littered with yellow cards, eight in total, with the visitors picking up five of them.

A final assault by the Marketmen saw the ball find Mills on the left, he ran into the area and tried to get the ball towards the target, but the ball came off a defender's arm and the referee pointed to the spot.

The responsibility of the spot kick fell to Marsden, and he duly tucked it into the bottom right-hand corner to give Needham's players, management and supporters some much needed cheer.

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Horse dies after collision with car

There's been a collision between a car and a horse in Wetherden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mother pays tribute to ‘beautiful and happy’ Brooke, who died before Christmas aged just 23

Brooke Richardson with her boyfriend Michael Wood Picture: COURTESY OF BROOKE RICHARDSON'S FAMILY

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Horse dies after collision with car

There's been a collision between a car and a horse in Wetherden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mother pays tribute to ‘beautiful and happy’ Brooke, who died before Christmas aged just 23

Brooke Richardson with her boyfriend Michael Wood Picture: COURTESY OF BROOKE RICHARDSON'S FAMILY

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Top of table SIL clash marred by “appalling” racist abuse

The table-topping SIL clash between Crane Sports and Henley Athletic was marred by racist abuse

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Lambert’s not been perfect, but who is? Here’s here to stay – so let’s back him

Stuart Taylor and Paul Lambert pictured during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Marsden is spot on as Needham Market grab last minute win over Stratford

Joe Marsden won the game for Needham Market with a last minute penalty Photo; BEN POOLEY

Road closed and villages left without water following burst pipe

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists