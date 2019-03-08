Martlesham 10K wins for Pettersson and Wix

Emilie Wix, who followed up her win at the Stowmarket Half-Marathon with a victory at the Martlesham 10K. Picture: STOWMARKET STRIDERS FACEBOOK/DEAN REDNALL Archant

Teenager James Pettersson and Emilie Wix celebrated individual victories at the popular Martlesham 10K race, which attracted a field of more than 300 runners on a damp and breezy Sunday morning.

Tony Gavin, pictured winning the Capel 5, was a runner-up at Sunday's Martlesham 10K. Picture: KEITH BORRETT

The wet conditions underfoot, with puddles on the paths and a slippery surface on The Green at Martlesham Heath, failed to deter runners on a morning when a 5K race and a Fun Run preceded the main 10K event.

Pettersson, a junior athlete from Ipswich Harriers, powered to victory in 31mins 57secs, an impressive second appearance over the 10K distance.

Coached by Stephen Hicks, and with leading Suffolk runner Andrew Rooke as his mentor, Pettersson enjoyed a winning margin of nearly three minutes.

Pettersson had begun the year by finishing second at the Suffolk County Cross Country Championships (under-17 race). He went on to finish 19th at the South of England event, and also represented Suffolk at the Inter-Counties Championships at Loughborough.

He finished a fine second to Rooke, his mentor, on the roads at last month's Framlingham 10K, where he posted 32:45, so last Sunday's performance was a personal best by 48 seconds.

Tony Gavin, of Felixstowe Road Runners, took second place in 34:41, with Jack Wilkinson a further 69 seconds adrift in third.

Teenager Ethan Turner, of Framlingham Flyers, registered 35:57 in fourth, with Ipswich JAFFA's Paul Wain (36:10) completing the top five.

Emilie Wix, meanwhile, fresh from her victory at the previous weekend's Stowmarket Half-Marathon, was first lady at Martlesham in 41:51. Wix is a member of Woodbridge Shufflers.

Junior athlete, Holly Fisher, took second in 43:11, followed by over-55 veteran Val Jennings, of JAFFA, who was third in 43:15.

Meanwhile, JAFFA's Ricky O'Neill won the supporting Martlesham 5K event in 18:20, finishing 15 seconds ahead of Great Bentley RC's Tim Ballard (18:35). The JAFFA duo of Sidney Tilley (18:45) and Keith Tilley (18:47) were next home.

Youngster Tilly Aldis (Ipswich Harriers) was the first female over 5K in 19:45. She was eighth overall. Veteran Jayne Chappels was just five seconds behind, with Poppy Branton in third (20:11).

Results

Leading results from Martlesham 10K:

Top 20 men: 1 J Pettersson (Ipswich Harriers) 31:57; 2 T Gavin (Felixstowe RR) 34:41; 3 J Wilkinson (Unattached) 35:50; 4 E Turner (Framlingham Flyers) 35:57; 5 P Wain (Ipswich JAFFA) 36:10; 6 K Peirce (Ips/Harr) 36:13; 7 B Jacobs (Felixstowe RR) 36:13; 8 N Clarke (JAFFA) 36:42; 9 D Sheppard (Fram/Fly) 37:00; 10 W Campbell (JAFFA) 37:44.

11 J Cornish (Woodbridge Shufflers) 37:57; 12 M Payne (Un) 38:10; 13 T Stewart (Woodbridge) 38:25; 14 S Brooke (Felixstowe) 38:29; 15 W Oliver (JAFFA) 38:30; 16 A Archer (JAFFA) 38:41; 17 N Hardwick (Un) 38:57; 18 J Evans (Un) 39:07; 19 S Harrison (Harwich Runners) 39:13; 20 M Hayden (Fram/Fly) 39:14.

Male veterans, over-40: 1 Jacobs, 2 Cornish. Over-45: 1 Peirce, Sheppard. Over-50: 1 Brooke, 2 K Williams (JAFFA) 41:21. Over-55: 1 Campbell, 2 S Hicks (Ips/Harr) 42:16. Over-60: 1 D Chenery (JAFFA) 49:12; 2 S Blyth (Un) 50:01.

Top 15 ladies: 1 E Wix (Woodbridge) 41:51; 2 H Fisher (Ips/Harr) 43:11; 3 V Jennings (JAFFA) 43:15; 4 H Taylor (Felixstowe) 43:34; 5 T Green (JAFFA) 44:23; 6 K Payne (Un) 45:05; 7 R Denny (Un) 45:16; 8 G Sheppard (Un) 45:41; 9 L Hicks (Lonely Goat) 48:18; 10 K Deasy (Un) 48:32; 11 H Duggan (Felixstowe) 49:09; 12 J Bilner (JAFFA) 49:45; 13 B Lansdown (JAFFA) 49:46; 14 C Beresford (Un) 50:17; 15 P Adams (Un) 50:18.

Female veterans, over-40: 1 Deasy, 2 H Ariyo (Un) 51:01. Over-45: 1 Adams, 2 G Moss (JAFFA) 53:46. Over-50: 1 Duggan, 2 Lansdown. Over-55: 1 Jennings, 2 D Hall (Un) 55:17. Over-60: 1 E Frost (Un) 56:56; 2 M Wright (JAFFA) 63:41.