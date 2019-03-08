E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Martlesham 10K wins for Pettersson and Wix

PUBLISHED: 16:23 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 07 October 2019

Emilie Wix, who followed up her win at the Stowmarket Half-Marathon with a victory at the Martlesham 10K. Picture: STOWMARKET STRIDERS FACEBOOK/DEAN REDNALL

Emilie Wix, who followed up her win at the Stowmarket Half-Marathon with a victory at the Martlesham 10K. Picture: STOWMARKET STRIDERS FACEBOOK/DEAN REDNALL

Archant

Teenager James Pettersson and Emilie Wix celebrated individual victories at the popular Martlesham 10K race, which attracted a field of more than 300 runners on a damp and breezy Sunday morning.

The wet conditions underfoot, with puddles on the paths and a slippery surface on The Green at Martlesham Heath, failed to deter runners on a morning when a 5K race and a Fun Run preceded the main 10K event.

Pettersson, a junior athlete from Ipswich Harriers, powered to victory in 31mins 57secs, an impressive second appearance over the 10K distance.

Coached by Stephen Hicks, and with leading Suffolk runner Andrew Rooke as his mentor, Pettersson enjoyed a winning margin of nearly three minutes.

Pettersson had begun the year by finishing second at the Suffolk County Cross Country Championships (under-17 race). He went on to finish 19th at the South of England event, and also represented Suffolk at the Inter-Counties Championships at Loughborough.

He finished a fine second to Rooke, his mentor, on the roads at last month's Framlingham 10K, where he posted 32:45, so last Sunday's performance was a personal best by 48 seconds.

Tony Gavin, of Felixstowe Road Runners, took second place in 34:41, with Jack Wilkinson a further 69 seconds adrift in third.

Teenager Ethan Turner, of Framlingham Flyers, registered 35:57 in fourth, with Ipswich JAFFA's Paul Wain (36:10) completing the top five.

Emilie Wix, meanwhile, fresh from her victory at the previous weekend's Stowmarket Half-Marathon, was first lady at Martlesham in 41:51. Wix is a member of Woodbridge Shufflers.

Junior athlete, Holly Fisher, took second in 43:11, followed by over-55 veteran Val Jennings, of JAFFA, who was third in 43:15.

Meanwhile, JAFFA's Ricky O'Neill won the supporting Martlesham 5K event in 18:20, finishing 15 seconds ahead of Great Bentley RC's Tim Ballard (18:35). The JAFFA duo of Sidney Tilley (18:45) and Keith Tilley (18:47) were next home.

Youngster Tilly Aldis (Ipswich Harriers) was the first female over 5K in 19:45. She was eighth overall. Veteran Jayne Chappels was just five seconds behind, with Poppy Branton in third (20:11).

Results

Leading results from Martlesham 10K:

Top 20 men: 1 J Pettersson (Ipswich Harriers) 31:57; 2 T Gavin (Felixstowe RR) 34:41; 3 J Wilkinson (Unattached) 35:50; 4 E Turner (Framlingham Flyers) 35:57; 5 P Wain (Ipswich JAFFA) 36:10; 6 K Peirce (Ips/Harr) 36:13; 7 B Jacobs (Felixstowe RR) 36:13; 8 N Clarke (JAFFA) 36:42; 9 D Sheppard (Fram/Fly) 37:00; 10 W Campbell (JAFFA) 37:44.

11 J Cornish (Woodbridge Shufflers) 37:57; 12 M Payne (Un) 38:10; 13 T Stewart (Woodbridge) 38:25; 14 S Brooke (Felixstowe) 38:29; 15 W Oliver (JAFFA) 38:30; 16 A Archer (JAFFA) 38:41; 17 N Hardwick (Un) 38:57; 18 J Evans (Un) 39:07; 19 S Harrison (Harwich Runners) 39:13; 20 M Hayden (Fram/Fly) 39:14.

Male veterans, over-40: 1 Jacobs, 2 Cornish. Over-45: 1 Peirce, Sheppard. Over-50: 1 Brooke, 2 K Williams (JAFFA) 41:21. Over-55: 1 Campbell, 2 S Hicks (Ips/Harr) 42:16. Over-60: 1 D Chenery (JAFFA) 49:12; 2 S Blyth (Un) 50:01.

Top 15 ladies: 1 E Wix (Woodbridge) 41:51; 2 H Fisher (Ips/Harr) 43:11; 3 V Jennings (JAFFA) 43:15; 4 H Taylor (Felixstowe) 43:34; 5 T Green (JAFFA) 44:23; 6 K Payne (Un) 45:05; 7 R Denny (Un) 45:16; 8 G Sheppard (Un) 45:41; 9 L Hicks (Lonely Goat) 48:18; 10 K Deasy (Un) 48:32; 11 H Duggan (Felixstowe) 49:09; 12 J Bilner (JAFFA) 49:45; 13 B Lansdown (JAFFA) 49:46; 14 C Beresford (Un) 50:17; 15 P Adams (Un) 50:18.

Female veterans, over-40: 1 Deasy, 2 H Ariyo (Un) 51:01. Over-45: 1 Adams, 2 G Moss (JAFFA) 53:46. Over-50: 1 Duggan, 2 Lansdown. Over-55: 1 Jennings, 2 D Hall (Un) 55:17. Over-60: 1 E Frost (Un) 56:56; 2 M Wright (JAFFA) 63:41.

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Woman airlifted to hospital in serious condition after crash between lorry and car

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Woman airlifted to hospital in serious condition after crash between lorry and car

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman airlifted to hospital in serious condition after crash between lorry and car

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Quiet, friendly and hardworking” - family pay tribute to Thetford murder victim David Lawal

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s dreadful’ – neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Rugby round-up: Bury win at Barnes while Colchester enjoy Essex derby triumphBur

Colchester's David Higgins speeds towards the Southend defensive line. Picture: PICAXIS PHOTOGRAPHY

Christmas fayre to honour popular student Tom, who died aged 19

Nikki Bowdidge, chief executive and founder, with her son Tom, who was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma at age 18 Picture: THE TOM BOWDIDGE YOUTH CANCER FOUNDATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists