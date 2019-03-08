Video

'We've not been good enough... There is no other way to dress it up' – Lambert reflects on relegation ahead of Leeds finale

Luke Chambers applauds the Town fans at Bramall Lane. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Relegated Ipswich Town host promotion-chasing Leeds United at Portman Road in their season finale tomorrow lunchtime (12.30pm ko). STUART WATSON previews the action.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Could this be Bartosz Bialkowski's farewell display? Photo: Pagepix Could this be Bartosz Bialkowski's farewell display? Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert admits there is no way of dressing up how bad this season has been.

The Blues head into tomorrow's finale against promotion-chasing Leeds United at Portman Road guaranteed of a bottom place finish.

MORE: 'He was not to the level I expect and demand... I'll withhold judgement on that' - Lambert on potential for Ndaba debut

There have been only four wins and three clean sheets. On just three occasions have they scored more than once on home soil. Town are all set to play third-tier football for the first time since 1957. The sobering stats are numerous.

“We've not been good enough – that's the bottom line,” conceded Lambert, who replaced Paul Hurst in the hot-seat at the end of October.

MORE: 'Everybody will know on Monday what's happening' - Lambert on out-of-contract Town players' fate

“The season starts in August. We've not been good enough over 46 games. There is no other way to dress it up. Over the whole course of the season it's not been good enough.”

Since relegation was confirmed with a 1-1 home draw against Birmingham on April 13, Town have been comfortably beaten by Preston (4-0 away), Swansea (1-0 at home) and Sheffield United (2-0 away).

Kayden Jackson is a major injury doubt. Photo: Pagepix Kayden Jackson is a major injury doubt. Photo: Pagepix

MORE: Finishing with a smile, striker shortage and a few farewells - issues to sort on the final day as Town host Leeds

More than 4,000 Leeds fans will descend on Suffolk today. They had hoped that this would be a promotion party, but a three-game winless run – defeats to Wigan and Brentford followed by a draw with Aston Villa – means they have to be content with a play-off place.

A draw tomorrow would guarantee them third spot and a two-legged semi-final against Derby, Middlesbrough or Bristol City.

MORE: Transfer window changes give Ipswich Town more time to complete summer deals following drop into League One

“If we don't match them for desire then it will be a difficult game,” said Lambert, whose team were completely outplayed at Bramall Lane last weekend.

“We'll do everything we can to send our fans away with smiles on their faces, but Leeds United are favourites – let's not kid ourselves.

MORE: Bialkowski and Gerken have been a constant pairing for five years... but is change afoot between the sticks for Town?

“They are higher than us in the league, they've won more games, they are a relentless team and they beat us at Elland Road pretty easy. If we don't match their energy then we're in for a hard, hard 90 minutes. If we match that then we've got a chance.”

He added: The last few games have not been the standard we had because relegation has set in, but there were a lot of draws where I thought we played really well and didn't get the rub of the green or weren't quite composed enough.

MORE: 'I want to hit the ground running' - Lankester raring to go for Town's promotion bid

“I think the whole football club needs a holiday.”

Leeds United missed out on automatic promotion following last weekend's ill-tempered 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. Photo: PA Leeds United missed out on automatic promotion following last weekend's ill-tempered 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. Photo: PA

Opposition lowdown

Last five finishes: 13th, 7th, 13th, 15th, 15th (all Championship)

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa (Jun '18): W26 D8 L14

Last 10 games: DLLWW LWLWW

Last game: D 1-1 Aston Villa (h)

Last away game: L 2-0 Brentford

Away league record: W11 D4 L7 F33 A26

Margins of victory: 1 (x15), 2 (x6), 3+ (x5)

Margins of defeat: 1 (x8), 2 (x5), 3+ (x1)

Top-scorers: 14: Roofe; 12: Hernandez; 9: Bamford; 7: Alioski

Most league starts: 45: Klich; 44: Alioski; 41: Phillips; 36: Cooper, Jansson, Hernandez

Last meeting

You may also want to watch:

Leeds Utd 2 Ipswich Town 0

Date: Wednesday, October 24, 2018

This was Paul Hurst's 15th and final game in charge of Town. Kemar Roofe (22) and Pablo Hernandez (66) scored in either half as the Yorkshire hosts moved top of the table. Town beat Leeds 1-0 at Portman Road in January 2018 thanks to Bersant Celina's 25-yard rocket.

Stuart's prediction

Ipswich Town 0 Leeds Utd 1

Leeds will want to rediscover winning feeling for play-offs.