Matchday Live: Battle of two unbeaten teams as Lambert's Ipswich return to action after international break

Ipswich Town take on Doncaster Rovers this afternoon Archant

Ipswich Town return to action this afternoon as they take on Doncaster Rovers at Portman Road (kick-off 3pm).

The game sees two unbeaten sides face off in Suffolk, with the Blues sitting third after winning four and drawing two of their opening six games.

Paul Lambert's men lost top spot to Wycombe during the international break after their game at Rochdale was postponed, meaning they've played a game less than the teams around them.

Darren Moore's Doncaster, meanwhile, have only played five League One games due to the fact they were scheduled to play Bury, before the Shakers were expelled from the league, and their game with Bolton was postponed due to 'welfare issues' relating to Wanderers' young players.

Town could go top again with a win.

You can follow the action with us right here.