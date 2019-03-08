E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Matchday Live: Battle of two unbeaten teams as Lambert's Ipswich return to action after international break

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 September 2019

Ipswich Town take on Doncaster Rovers this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Doncaster Rovers this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town return to action this afternoon as they take on Doncaster Rovers at Portman Road (kick-off 3pm).

The game sees two unbeaten sides face off in Suffolk, with the Blues sitting third after winning four and drawing two of their opening six games.

Paul Lambert's men lost top spot to Wycombe during the international break after their game at Rochdale was postponed, meaning they've played a game less than the teams around them.

Darren Moore's Doncaster, meanwhile, have only played five League One games due to the fact they were scheduled to play Bury, before the Shakers were expelled from the league, and their game with Bolton was postponed due to 'welfare issues' relating to Wanderers' young players.

Town could go top again with a win.

You can follow the action with us right here.

Most Read

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Most Read

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man stabbed multiple times in Colchester attack

A man in his 30s has been stabbed multiple times in an attack in The Avenue, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient had breast surgery ‘on wrong side’ in hospital blunder

West Suffolk Hospital recorded two 'never events' in the 2018-19 reporting year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Every wondered what lurks beneath the water on Ipswich’s Waterfront?

Pacific oyster Picture: Paul Brazier/CCW

Top price of £2,500 paid for Ipswich Town sheep in auction

Auctioneer Hayden Foster sells the Ipswich Town Sheep at the art trail auction at Kenton Hall, Debenham. The sculpture, by artist Chris Newson, sold for £2,500. Picture: KERRY LOND

‘It made me feel pretty sick’ - TV’s Bill Turnbull on hearing potential impacts of Sizewell C nuclear power station

BBC TV presenter Bill Turnbull is opposed to EDF's proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists