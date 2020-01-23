Matchday Live: Blues bid to return to the top of League One as Lambert's men face Imps for fourth time

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City at Portman Road this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Lincoln City this afternoon, kick-off 3pm.

Following a slide down the league table from top to as low as fifth, the third-placed Blues have a chance to return to League One's summit for the first time since mid-November this weekend.

To do it they will need to beat Lincoln and hope leaders Rotherham lose away at Peterborough, with second-placed Wycombe not in action due to the fact scheduled opponents Coventry City remain in the FA Cup.

Even if it doesn't take them back to the top of the pile, victory over a Lincoln side which comprehensively beat them 5-3 on December 29 would act as a real statement for the Blues as they prepare for a run of three games against promotion rivals in the form of Rotherham, Peterborough and Sunderland.

Victory would also ensure Tuesday night' visit to Rotherham will be a battle of the top two.