E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Matchday Live: Blues bid to return to the top of League One as Lambert's men face Imps for fourth time

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 January 2020

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City at Portman Road this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City at Portman Road this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Lincoln City this afternoon, kick-off 3pm.

Following a slide down the league table from top to as low as fifth, the third-placed Blues have a chance to return to League One's summit for the first time since mid-November this weekend.

To do it they will need to beat Lincoln and hope leaders Rotherham lose away at Peterborough, with second-placed Wycombe not in action due to the fact scheduled opponents Coventry City remain in the FA Cup.

Even if it doesn't take them back to the top of the pile, victory over a Lincoln side which comprehensively beat them 5-3 on December 29 would act as a real statement for the Blues as they prepare for a run of three games against promotion rivals in the form of Rotherham, Peterborough and Sunderland.

Victory would also ensure Tuesday night' visit to Rotherham will be a battle of the top two.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Matchday Live: Blues bid to return to the top of League One as Lambert’s men face Imps for fourth time

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City at Portman Road this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Former bus driver jailed for drug dealing

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Sudbury GP expansion plan set for submission this summer

Work has been ongoing to find bigger premises for Hardwick House GP provision in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hotel chain’s £3m headache as town project goes over budget

easyHotel's new 'super budget hotel' in Ipswich town centre Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24