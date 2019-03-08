E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Up to the minute team news, action and reaction as Ipswich host Shrewsbury

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 August 2019

Ipswich Town host Shrewsbury Town at Portman Road today. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town host Shrewsbury Town in a League One clash at Portman Road today (3pm). Follow our live blog for all the latest team news, action and reaction.

The Blues go into the game top of the table, unbeaten in five league matches and chasing a third successive win following victories against AFC Wimbledon (2-1 at home) and Bolton (5-0 away).

Shrewsbury, who narrowly avoided the drop last season, made 12 summer signings. Sam Ricketts' men have had a solid start to the campaign, highlights including a 1-0 home win against Portsmouth and 3-2 comeback victory at Accrington Stanley.

You can follow the game right here with live updates from chief football writer Stuart Watson throughout the day.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

