Matchday Live: Lambert’s Ipswich look to build on positive Derby display as stuttering Stoke visit

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 February 2019

Ipswich Town take on Stoke City this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town take on Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The Blues host a Potters side this afternoon who have struggled since Nathan Jones was appointed in place of Gary Rowett.

They have won just one of the Welshman’s seven games in charge and have lost five, with the only draw coming last time out in a 0-0 draw at Wigan.

The Blues have had a positive week, including a 1-1 draw with Derby County and are playing with a spring in their step following a switch to a midfield diamond.

You can follow the game live with us right here.

