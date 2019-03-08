E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'We can go all the way' - striker Blake on Stow's FA Vase run

PUBLISHED: 15:59 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 04 November 2019

Stowmarket Town striker Matt Blake, on the ball at Colney Heath. He scored a dramatic injury-time winner. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Stowmarket Town striker Matt Blake, on the ball at Colney Heath. He scored a dramatic injury-time winner. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Goal poacher Matt Blake believes Stowmarket Town "can go the whole way" to the final of the FA Vase this season.

Matt Blake on the attack during Saturday's FA Vase win at Colney Heath. Picture: CARL MARSTONMatt Blake on the attack during Saturday's FA Vase win at Colney Heath. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Blake back-heeled a dramatic winner, in the third minute of stoppage time, to seal a 1-0 victory at a rain-swept Colney Heath in Saturday's second round tie.

It was a terrific result for Stowmarket, who are running away with the Thurlow Nunn Premier at present, especially as they were reduced to 10 men following Dave Cowley's 56th minute dismissal.

Stow's reward is a third round home tie against Stansted.

"I don't think we are going to face many teams that are actually better than us, man-for-man, in this competition," insisted Blake.

"So I think it's down to us really. I don't think any teams are going to out-play us, or out-muscle us, in any way. What's going to let us down, if anything, is if we don't perform on the day to our ability - but if we perform, than I think we will go the whole way.

You may also want to watch:

"Cups are always important, they can finish off a season lovely. You win the league and celebrate, then you have a cup final to look forward," added Blake.

Referring to Saturday's win, ex-Leiston front-runner Blake said: "It was a crazy game really, a typical Cup tie with a late winner and some terrible weather.

"The pitch was difficult and got worse as the match went on, and obviously we had DC (Dave Cowley) sent off. After that, I was hoping that we were going to see it out and get the draw and bring them back to our place, but a last minute goal is classic cup football, and I've scored a few of them.

"We started well. Josh (Mayhew) was winning the flick-ons and both me and DC had a couple of good early chances. It was a shame we couldn't have nicked one early, because I think that would have settled us down.

"But Colney Heath are a good team, we knew that. They worked really hard but I felt we were the fitter team. We went a man down, but we worked to the end and then nicked the win. It's great to be on the right end of it.

"We defended well, which we always do with our centre-halves. The whole team defends well, and it was a great team performance.

"I've scored a couple of goals like that one. JJ (Joe Jefford) headed it down, it's dropped to me and I have back-heeled it. That changed the direction of the ball and it fooled everyone and rolled in at the corner.

"I'm always in and around the keeper, in the six-yard box, hoping to pounce on something like that."

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town without key man Vincent-Young ‘for a few weeks’ following groin surgery

Kane Vincent-Young limped out of Town's win at Southend with a groin injury, ultimately needing surgery. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Luxury used car firm fined after conviction for misleading customers

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist dies following crash involving two other vehicles on A12 slip road

The crash happened near the Marks Tey junction Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town without key man Vincent-Young ‘for a few weeks’ following groin surgery

Kane Vincent-Young limped out of Town's win at Southend with a groin injury, ultimately needing surgery. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Luxury used car firm fined after conviction for misleading customers

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist dies following crash involving two other vehicles on A12 slip road

The crash happened near the Marks Tey junction Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

Recreating a musical landmark for the Britten weekend

Soprano Julia Sitkovetsky and pianist Roger Vignoles at Snape Maltings' Britten Weekend 2019 Photo: Snape Maltings

Ipswich outdoor clothing store to close next month

Trespass in Ipswich is due to close on December 6. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Fuller Flavour: Helsingborg UEFA Cup adventure was trip of a lifetime

Karl Fuller, centre, with his pals in Harry's Bar in Helsingborg back in November 2001. Picture: KARL FULLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists