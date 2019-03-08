'We can go all the way' - striker Blake on Stow's FA Vase run

Stowmarket Town striker Matt Blake, on the ball at Colney Heath. He scored a dramatic injury-time winner. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Goal poacher Matt Blake believes Stowmarket Town "can go the whole way" to the final of the FA Vase this season.

Blake back-heeled a dramatic winner, in the third minute of stoppage time, to seal a 1-0 victory at a rain-swept Colney Heath in Saturday's second round tie.

It was a terrific result for Stowmarket, who are running away with the Thurlow Nunn Premier at present, especially as they were reduced to 10 men following Dave Cowley's 56th minute dismissal.

Stow's reward is a third round home tie against Stansted.

"I don't think we are going to face many teams that are actually better than us, man-for-man, in this competition," insisted Blake.

"So I think it's down to us really. I don't think any teams are going to out-play us, or out-muscle us, in any way. What's going to let us down, if anything, is if we don't perform on the day to our ability - but if we perform, than I think we will go the whole way.

"Cups are always important, they can finish off a season lovely. You win the league and celebrate, then you have a cup final to look forward," added Blake.

Referring to Saturday's win, ex-Leiston front-runner Blake said: "It was a crazy game really, a typical Cup tie with a late winner and some terrible weather.

"The pitch was difficult and got worse as the match went on, and obviously we had DC (Dave Cowley) sent off. After that, I was hoping that we were going to see it out and get the draw and bring them back to our place, but a last minute goal is classic cup football, and I've scored a few of them.

"We started well. Josh (Mayhew) was winning the flick-ons and both me and DC had a couple of good early chances. It was a shame we couldn't have nicked one early, because I think that would have settled us down.

"But Colney Heath are a good team, we knew that. They worked really hard but I felt we were the fitter team. We went a man down, but we worked to the end and then nicked the win. It's great to be on the right end of it.

"We defended well, which we always do with our centre-halves. The whole team defends well, and it was a great team performance.

"I've scored a couple of goals like that one. JJ (Joe Jefford) headed it down, it's dropped to me and I have back-heeled it. That changed the direction of the ball and it fooled everyone and rolled in at the corner.

"I'm always in and around the keeper, in the six-yard box, hoping to pounce on something like that."