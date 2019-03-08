E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I was never going to celebrate' - Blake after scoring for Stowmarket at Norwich United

PUBLISHED: 14:27 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 29 September 2019

Matt Blake, on the ball during his Stowmarket Town debut at Plantation Park. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Matt Blake, on the ball during his Stowmarket Town debut at Plantation Park. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Matt Blake crowned his Stowmarket Town debut with a goal, and an assist, in a 3-0 win at promotion rivals Norwich United yesterday, but he refused to celebrate.

Recruited from Leiston last week, goal poacher Blake was introduced as a substitute on the hour mark at Plantation Park, when the score was still locked at 0-0.

But it didn't take long for Blake to make an impression. He teed up Josh Mayhew for the opening goal and then drilled home a superb second to stretch Stowmarket's lead at the top to eight points.

However, it was an afternoon of mixed emotions for Blake, because he had three good years at Norwich United before his switch to Leiston in 2016.

Blake admitted: "It was a weird one, coming back to my old club and scoring.

Matt Blake (red shirt) on his Stowmarket Town debut as a 60th minute substitute, at one of his former clubs Norwich United. Picture: CARL MARSTONMatt Blake (red shirt) on his Stowmarket Town debut as a 60th minute substitute, at one of his former clubs Norwich United. Picture: CARL MARSTON

"I had three good seasons at Norwich United, scoring 120 goals, and there was a lot of friends and family here. So I'm now looking for the chairman, to go and apologise to him and to give him a cuddle I suppose.

"But it was a good day for me, and Stowmarket.

"It was a tough game. The pitch did not help - it isn't too good - and the wind was a factor in the first half.

"I felt that we didn't put the ball in the right areas in the first half, but I think it changed a little in the second half. We played with the wind and we got on the ball more and created some chances."

With regards his switch from Leiston, Blake explained: "The thing is - it's no secret what's going on at Leiston at the minute. I was starved of chances at Leiston, so in terms of in-front-of-goal, I suppose I am a little bit unfit really, in terms of sharpness.

"I had some great times at Leiston, but lately things weren't right there. But as one door closes, another opens, and I've still got a lot of friends there.

"In two or three weeks, I will be back to my normal self, in front of goal. I feel normal and I feel fit - I don't feel like an old man just yet! I've got plenty of life left in me.

"I got a flick on for Josh Mayhew's goal. When the ball comes to the front stick, you've just got to help it on and Josh then only had to run into the ball to score!

"With my goal, I jumped on it and cut inside. It's one of those ones where you strike the ball and it goes through the full-back's legs and ends up in the far corner.

"I was happy with that, but I was never going to celebrate. I still love it here," added Blake.

