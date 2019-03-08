Ipswich Town set for windfall after Clarke completes Brighton switch

Matt Clarke has joined Brighton. Picture: Brighton&HoveAlbion Archant

Ipswich Town are set for a near £800,000 windfall following academy product Matt Clarke's move from Portsmouth to Brighton.

Matt Clarke, pictured with the Checkatrade Trophy, has joined Brighton. Photo: PA Matt Clarke, pictured with the Checkatrade Trophy, has joined Brighton. Photo: PA

Clarke left Ipswich for Portsmouth in 2016 as part of the deal which brought Adam Webster to Portman Road, with the homegrown product understood to have been valued at £50,000 as part of that move.

The Blues are also understood to be entitled to 20 per cent of any profit made on Clarke by the Fratton Park club, meaning his reported £4million transfter to the Amex Stadium will net the Blues an substantial figure.

The deal comes at a time when the Blues face a £9million drop in income following relegation to League One.

Clarke became a mainstay of the Portsmouth side, becoming captain, and has made 88 appearances across the last two years in League One after helping his side to promotion from League Two.

Matt Clarke made just one senior start for Ipswich Town - in a League Cup defeat at Crawley. Photo: Pagepix Matt Clarke made just one senior start for Ipswich Town - in a League Cup defeat at Crawley. Photo: Pagepix

He was a key member of the Portsmouth team which won the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley and reached the League One play-off semi-finals last season.

"I'm over the moon to be here, these things always take a little bit of time, but I'm delighted that it's now been done," he said after completing the move.

"Everything here is set up for the club to keep progressing and that's one of the main things which attracted me here. The training ground and stadium are set up to achieve good things and the Premier League is where every footballer wants to be.

"This club has been in this league for the past two seasons now. The latter half of last season wasn't the easiest, but they got the job done and are in the division again for next year which is the most important thing."

The Blues also hold sell-on clauses on Webster and Tyrone Mings, with both players linked with big money moves in recent days.

The transfer of Clarke is the second piece of business involving Ipswich and Portsmouth today, with Ellis Harrison making the switch from Portman Road to Fratton Park.