'He's probably unlucky not to have played more' - Gill excited to see Dobra and El Mizouni in action again

Idris El Mizouni and Armando Dobra will play against Gillingham this evening. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town coach Matt Gill is looking forward to seeing Idris El Mizouni and Armando Dobra in action against Gillingham tonight.

Idris El Mizouni on as a sub at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix Idris El Mizouni on as a sub at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

The teenage duo are likely starters as the Blues face Gillingham in their second EFL Trophy group game, having both played for Ipswich's Under 18s as recently as last season.

Both were part of the Town squad for their summer trip to Germany, impressing Paul Lambert and his coaching staff, and Gill is looking forward to seeing them in action again.

"Idris is here and involved, which is great," Gill said of El Mizouni.

"He's probably been a little unlucky not to have more minutes because he had a fantastic pre-season and has continued that while training with us.

"He'll be involved tomorrow.

"This is a great opportunity for us to give young players some minutes and it's great to have this as part of their development."

Dobra has been called up by Albania's Under 19s but has been granted permission to play tonight before joining up with his international team-mates later in the week.

Jordan Roberts and Armando Dobra are again set to feature for Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy tonight. Photo: Steve Waller Jordan Roberts and Armando Dobra are again set to feature for Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy tonight. Photo: Steve Waller

And he'll be looking to repeat the trick after playing a starring role in Town's 2-1 victory over Tottenham in their last game.

"He is here for tomorrow and will then go away after the game, which is good because he'll get another opportunity to be in a first-team environment," Gill said.

"He was great against Tottenham with his assists and then his goal at Luton and he's another who has worked fantastically well. It's another step on their development pathway."

Idris El Mizouni pictured before Town U23s game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Idris El Mizouni pictured before Town U23s game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Under 23s captain Corrie Ndaba will also be in the matchday squad, with the Irish central defender yet to make his senior debut despite some promising displays towards the end of last season.

"He'll be in the matchday squad," Gill confirmed.

"Corrie came with us to Germany in pre-season but has gone back to the Under 23s and played a few games, but will be involved tomorrow."