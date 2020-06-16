E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘I’ve been impressed with Norwich... but they are going down’ - former Town skipper Holland on Canaries

PUBLISHED: 10:49 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 16 June 2020

Matt Holland believes Daniel Farke's Norwich City will go down this season. Picture: ARCHANT/FOCUS

Archant

Former Ipswich Town captain Matt Holland has been impressed with Norwich City’s Premier League performances this season, but believes the Canaries will be relegated.

Daniel Farke’s side resume their season at home to Southampton Friday night but are currently bottom of the pile, six points from safety with nine games remaining.

Holland has seen plenty of the Blues’ big rivals this season due to his work in the media and has been impressed with Farke’s side, even if those performances haven’t translated into results.

He expects them to be relegated back to the Championship, though.

“Put this on record, I’ve got sympathy for Norwich because I’ve watched them so many times and have been impressed with them,” Holland told talkSPORT’s Gameday Podcast.

Matt Holland celebrates with Alex Mathie during the 5-0 victory over Norwich in 1998. Picture: ARCHANTMatt Holland celebrates with Alex Mathie during the 5-0 victory over Norwich in 1998. Picture: ARCHANT

“I was at Carrow Road to watch them beat Man City (3-2 in September). Man City press you, press you, press you and you’ve got to be good to play through that press. Norwich played through that press and deservedly beat them.

“Norwich are a talented side and have a lot of young players who are going to be courted by other teams in the Premier League if they do go down. There’s Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell, (Emi) Buendia... the list goes on. Jamal Lewis, too.

Matt Holland, pictured in action against Norwich. Picture: ARCHANTMatt Holland, pictured in action against Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT

“I’ve been really impressed with them but here’s the caveat, they’re going down. They’ve won five all season and have to win five of the last nine games. The first two against Southampton and Everton at Carrow Road are absolutely vital to give themselves a fighting chance.

“For them to win five out of the last nine is a tall order and highly unlikely, so I’ve got Norwich going down.”

Holland faced Norwich eight times as an Ipswich player, winning twice, drawing three times and losing the other three. His first victory, in 1998, saw the Blues hammer their Norfolk rivals 5-0 at Portman Road.

