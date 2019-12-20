Former Town boss McCarthy included in top 10 least successful Premier League managers of the decade - Lambert in there too!

Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy and current manager Paul Lambert have been included in a table displaying the least successful Premier League managers of the decade.

The stats, compiled by BBC Sport, crunch a series of key numbers from the last 10 years. The list ranks the managers with the lowest points per game rate, with McCarthy coming sixth worst during his time at Wolves, and Lambert ninth, during his tenure at Norwich City, Aston Villa and Stoke.

Lambert managed the Canaries in the early years of the decade, with the Scot leading Norwich to a 12th placed finish before leaving to join Aston Villa in 2012. He has a rating of 1.045 points per game.

McCarthy has a 0.988 points per game rate during his time with Wolves.

The table only includes managers who have been at the helm of a club for an entire season, with ex-Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner rooted to the bottom, with Avram Grant with the second least successful record, during his spells with Portsmouth and West Ham.

Bottom of the Premier League managers' table based on those with the fewest points per game during 2010s (minimum 38 games managed)

10th - Chris Hughton, Norwich and Brighton and Hove Albion (1.049)

9th - Paul Lambert, Norwich, Aston Villa and Stoke City (1.045)

8th - Nigel Pearson, Leicester City (1.024)

7th - Alex McLeish, Birmingham City and Aston Villa (1)

6th - Mick McCarthy, Wolves (0.988)

5th - Ian Holloway, Blackpool and Crystal Palace (0.913)

4th - Steve Kean, Blackburn (0.898)

3rd - Neil Warnock, QPR, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City (0.892)

2nd - Avram Grant, Portsmouth and West Ham United (0.855)

1st - David Wagner, Huddersfield Town (0.8)