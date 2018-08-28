McCarthy to be unveiled as new Republic of Ireland boss

Mick McCarthy is set to be announced as the new manager of the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy is set to be unveiled as the new Republic of Ireland manager this afternoon.

The 59-year-old, who left the Blues by mutual consent towards the back end of last season, has agreed an 18-month €1.2 million a year deal to lead the country to the end of the Euro 2020 campaign.

He will be joined by his former Wolves and Ipswich assistant Terry Connor – who most recently has been helping coach England’s Under-21s. Ireland’s record goalscorer Robbie Keane, a regular under McCarthy’s previous management, will also work as one of his assistants.

It’s widely reported that, at the end of the Euro 2020 campaign, the FAI plan to hand the reins over to Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny who is on the verge of quitting the League of Ireland champions. Kenny is said to have agreed to take the role of Under-21 coach, which he turned down last week, and will be mentored for the senior job by McCarthy.

McCarthy has never made it a secret that he would like to take charge of Ireland again one day. He previously spent six years in charge, leading the Ireland to the last 16 of the World Cup in 2002 following an infamous fall-out with star player Roy Keane on the eve of the tournament. He resigned just a few months later and went on to guide both Sunderland and Wolves to Championship titles.

The Yorkshireman took over a Town side that were bottom of the table in November 2012 and guided them to the safety of a 14th place finish. Subsequent finishes of ninth, sixth and seventh followed – the Blues losing to rivals Norwich in the play-off semi-finals in 2014/15 – before a sense of stagnation crept in.

Following a 16th place finish in 2016/17, McCarthy, who always worked with a shoestring budget, dodged questions about his future as his contract neared its end. His relationship with supporters soured, attendances dwindled and Blues owner Marcus Evans eventually announced in March that the two parties would part ways in the summer.

McCarthy would not reach the end of is contract though, dramatically announcing his premature departure in the post-match press conference which followed a 1-0 home win against Barnsley on April 10. When questioned about supporters booing a substitution he banged his fist on the desk and stormed out saying: “It was a disgraceful reaction to that, but listen... I won’t have to listen to it again because that’s my last game. I’ll see you when I see you. I’m out of here.”

Town went on to finish 12th.