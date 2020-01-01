Nostalgia

On this day in Town’s history: The night McCarthy left

Town manager Mick McCarthy leaves the press room after his final game against Barnsley in April 2018 © Copyright Stephen Waller

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year – and today we go back to two years ago, when Mick McCarthy took charge of his final game of the Blues in a 1-0 win against Barnsley at Portman Road.

Jonas Knudsen celebrates his goal as Town beat Barnsley 1-0 at Portman Road in April 2018 Jonas Knudsen celebrates his goal as Town beat Barnsley 1-0 at Portman Road in April 2018

Jonas Knudsen nodded home the only goal as Town beat relegation-threatened Barnsley 1-0 at Portman Road in what turned out to be manager Mick McCarthy’s last game in charge of the Blues.

McCarthy announced at the end of March he would be leaving his role at the end of the season, and gave a three-minute press conference at the end of the game before revealing he was leaving.

It was also a game that saw Barry Cotter make his debut and first start for the Blues and he impressed on his first appearance in English football after signing from Limerick for £50,000 in January.

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club

He was substituted in the second half which was met by a chorus of boos!

Reacting to those boos McCarthy said: “It was a disgraceful reaction, that but it’s the last time I’ll have to hear it because that’s my last game. I’m out of here.”

This game was McCarthy’s 279th in charge of the Blues, after taking charge on November 1st 2012. Of those games, he won 105, drew 78 and lost 96, a win percentage of 37.63.