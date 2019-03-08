'Ipswich thought it was time for a change - that went well' - McCarthy takes another pop at Town
PUBLISHED: 14:17 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 22 May 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has again taken a shot at the club - when asked for his views on Brighton sacking manager Chris Hughton.
McCarthy, who left Ipswich in April 2018 after six years at the helm, is now the Republic of Ireland boss.
And during a press conference in that role, he was asked for his thoughts on Premier League Brighton giving Hughton, a former Republic international and assistant boss, the boot following a season in which they survived in the top flight by two points.
McCarthy replied: "Maybe they just thought it was time for a change. Same as me and Ipswich, they thought it was time for a change - that went well."
It's not the first time Town's former boss has taken a pop at the club.
When asked for his reaction to Town's relegation earlier this year, he said that he was saddened by the news, insisting he was doing a good job at the club.
But, given that a section of Town fans had turned against him towards the end of his reign - not helped by that now infamous gesture from him towards the club's supporters after the Blues had scored against Norwich - he added: "The ones that hounded me out, I hope they enjoy watching the sexy football in the first division (League One)."