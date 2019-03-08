Video

'Ipswich thought it was time for a change - that went well' - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has again taken a shot at the club - when asked for his views on Brighton sacking manager Chris Hughton.

Rep of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy on Chris Hughton sacking from Brighton- "Maybe they just thought it was time for a change, the same with me at Ipswich.



They thought it was time for a change.. That went well" #BHAFC #ITFC pic.twitter.com/fW7WV4nPYJ — Mr. Footy Tips (@MrFootyTips) May 22, 2019

McCarthy, who left Ipswich in April 2018 after six years at the helm, is now the Republic of Ireland boss.

And during a press conference in that role, he was asked for his thoughts on Premier League Brighton giving Hughton, a former Republic international and assistant boss, the boot following a season in which they survived in the top flight by two points.

McCarthy replied: "Maybe they just thought it was time for a change. Same as me and Ipswich, they thought it was time for a change - that went well."

It's not the first time Town's former boss has taken a pop at the club.

When asked for his reaction to Town's relegation earlier this year, he said that he was saddened by the news, insisting he was doing a good job at the club.

But, given that a section of Town fans had turned against him towards the end of his reign - not helped by that now infamous gesture from him towards the club's supporters after the Blues had scored against Norwich - he added: "The ones that hounded me out, I hope they enjoy watching the sexy football in the first division (League One)."