Watch: McGavin and Woolfenden show skills with toilet roll

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 19 March 2020

Brett McGavin's #stayathomechallenge was particularly impressive. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN TWITTER

With no games to play or training to get involved in, Ipswich Town players have been finding other ways to fill their time – juggling toilet rolls!

With much of the UK isolated, reducing their social contact and working from home, the #stayathomechallenge has emerged on social media as a way of highlighting what people are doing.

And with many football pros showing their skills by juggling toilet rolls, some of the young Ipswich Town professionals have got involved too.

Midfielder Brett McGavin’s effort is particularly impressive, while defender Luke Woolfenden also showed his skills.

- Can you do better? Tag @KingsofAnglia in on Twitter and we’ll share your efforts!

