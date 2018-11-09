Thunderstorms

Super Ipswich win an array of medals among the very best UK lifesavers

09 November, 2018 - 18:50
Junior Pair 7153 – Kris Cvetkovs & Tom White.

Junior Pair 7153 – Kris Cvetkovs & Tom White.

Archant

Members of the Ipswich Life Saving Club were in National action with the UK & all-Ireland championship, hosted in Leeds.

Alison Pugh picks up Katie Pugh.Alison Pugh picks up Katie Pugh.

Against the very best UK lifesavers, and representing the East England region, the Ipswich youngsters and masters were able to hold their own, and bring home an array of medals.

Throughout the day the lifesavers take part in four different events, to fully test their ability, with scores adding up for an overall UK position.

With all four juniors making their debut at this level it was more about gaining experience, so it was a pleasant shock when Tom and Kris stormed to a life support and first aid victory.

This event also proved to be a gold medal provider for masters Alison Pugh and David Ebbs respectively.

Full squad: – back row (l to r) – Izzy Hyde, Charlotte Howard, Ben Mendrys, Vez Hack, David Ebbs, Tom White, front row – Katie Pugh, Alison Pugh, Adam Rust, Tegan Jarrett, Kris Cvetkovs, Terry Cloud.

Alison became a double gold winner by storming to victory in the swim and tow event, also adding a silver in the rope throw, to finish overall runner up.

Terry Cloud also claimed an overall runner up position, with a pair of silvers and a bronze from his four events. Vez Hack was also able to return to Suffolk with a bronze medal in the aquatic rescue event.

Despite first competing almost 40 years ago, Alison Pugh admitted that nerves still affected her, “I struggled to sleep the night before, running things through my head, but with that type of performance it was worth it!” she joked.

Club chairman and multi crowned National champion, Cloud returned in 2018, after a sabbatical in 2017, where he left off with an overall silver medal. “I wanted to see if I could still mix it with the best, and after a year off to regain my hunger and recover from injury, I’m glad to say I still have something to offer.”

Ipswich Life Saving Club operate from Fore Street Pool on term time Fridays from 7pm. New members are always welcome. Follow the club on Twitter @ipswichLSC

