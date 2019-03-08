Meet the new Tractor Girls who hope to be future stars

Sophie Peskett, Abbie Jackson, Maddie Biggs and Maria Boswell have all joined from The Essex Girls Regional Talent Club Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town Women have announced their new intake of Under 21's players ahead of the new WSL Academy League season, writes Kieren Standley.

Town have announced their new intake of Under 21's players ahead of the new WSL Academy League season. From left to right Abbie Jackson, Kyra Robertson, Maria Boswell, Maddie Biggs, Sophie Peskett, Zoe Barratt and Molly Sutherland Picture: ROSS HALLS Town have announced their new intake of Under 21's players ahead of the new WSL Academy League season. From left to right Abbie Jackson, Kyra Robertson, Maria Boswell, Maddie Biggs, Sophie Peskett, Zoe Barratt and Molly Sutherland Picture: ROSS HALLS

Seven new players in total have officially signed paperwork committing the next chapter of their young careers to the Blues.

They are:

- Zoe Barratt

Striker Zoe joins Town having started her career at MK Dons. The sharp and electric young forward will form a brand-new potent strike force with fellow new signing Maddie Biggs.

- Maddie Biggs

Striker Maddie joins Town from the Essex RTC having impressed with her exceptional goal-scoring record. Last season, she notched a staggering 24 goals in 20 games for Essex. She is also recognised at international level having been away at England U15 camps in Belgium and Switzerland.

- Maria Boswell

Full-back Maria also joins Town from the Essex RTC. During her time in Essex, her performances and development saw her earn England caps at both U15 & U16 level.

- Abbie Jackson

Midfielder Abbie is another player to be taken from the Essex RTC. She's known for her strength and aerial ability, giving her versatility to also play at centre-half. She joins the Blues with great footballing pedigree having been a graduate of FitzWimarc School, which was the previous workplace of Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley.

- Sophie Peskett

Winger Sophie is the fourth and final player to join Town from the Essex RTC. The dynamic wide-player scored an impressive 14 goals in 23 games during her last season in Essex. She is also recognised at international level having been away at both England Schools U15 camps and regional England camps.

- Kyra Robertson

Midfielder Kyra joins Town having come through the youth system at rivals Norwich City. Like many of her new teammates, she's represented her country and is fully capped at U15 level. She joins an already immensely talented midfield featuring the likes of Eloise King and Abbie Lafayette.

- Molly Sutherland

Midfielder Molly joins Town from Leicester City. She's known for being hardworking and clever midfielder that is tidy in possession and often shows her technical ability. She has also spent time away at regional England camps.