Ex-Town boss McCarthy ‘interested in Bristol job’
PUBLISHED: 12:48 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 05 July 2020
Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy is interested in the vacant Bristol City job, it has been reported.
Lee Johnson was sacked as Robins boss on Saturday, after a 1-0 home defeat to Championship play-off rivals Cardiff.
That result leaves Bristol 12th in the league, with their play-off hopes hanging by a thread with five games left.
McCarthy, 61, is known to be interested in a speedy return to club management having left his role as Republic of Ireland boss in April. and The Sun claims that he’s thrown his hat into the ring for the Bristol job.
He’s not led a club since the ill-tempered end to his reign at Town back in 2018. He guided the Blues to an unlikely play-off spot in the 2014/15 season, but spent much of the final months of his spell at Portman Road falling out with fans.
He famously walked out of the club after a 1-0 win over Barnsley on April 10, 2018.
