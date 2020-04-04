Former Ipswich boss McCarthy leaves Republic of Ireland role four months early... so will he return to club management?

Mick McCarthy has left his role as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA PA Wire

Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy’s reign as Republic of Ireland manager is over.

Former Town manager Mick McCarthy and Lee O'Neal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Former Town manager Mick McCarthy and Lee O'Neal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

McCarthy has left his position with immediate effect, with former Under 21 boss Stephen Kenny stepping up to take on the top job.

Kenny had been set to replace McCarthy following Euro 2020 but, with that tournament pospotned for a year due to the coronavirus crisis, the FAI has announced the switch has been made early.

McCarthy’s Ireland are yet to qualify for what is now Euro 2021 and were due to face Slovakia in a play-off semi-final, with the winner playing either Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland for a finals place. Those matches have also been postponed, with new dates yet to be confirmed.

An FAI statement said: “The handover has been agreed with both men in light of the delay to the European Championship play-offs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mick’s contract was due to expire on 31 July after the Euro 2020 finals, with Stephen initially scheduled to step up from his Under-21 role on 1 August.

“This move allows Stephen time to plan for the European Championship play-off semi-final against Slovakia later in the year.”

McCarthy had been assisted by his former Ipswich No.2, Terry Connor, while with Ireland.

It remains to be seen whether McCarthy, 61, will return to club management.