E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former Ipswich boss McCarthy leaves Republic of Ireland role four months early... so will he return to club management?

PUBLISHED: 21:46 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:51 04 April 2020

Mick McCarthy has left his role as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Mick McCarthy has left his role as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

PA Wire

Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy’s reign as Republic of Ireland manager is over.

Former Town manager Mick McCarthy and Lee O'Neal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFormer Town manager Mick McCarthy and Lee O'Neal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

McCarthy has left his position with immediate effect, with former Under 21 boss Stephen Kenny stepping up to take on the top job.

Kenny had been set to replace McCarthy following Euro 2020 but, with that tournament pospotned for a year due to the coronavirus crisis, the FAI has announced the switch has been made early.

McCarthy’s Ireland are yet to qualify for what is now Euro 2021 and were due to face Slovakia in a play-off semi-final, with the winner playing either Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland for a finals place. Those matches have also been postponed, with new dates yet to be confirmed.

You may also want to watch:

An FAI statement said: “The handover has been agreed with both men in light of the delay to the European Championship play-offs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

MORE: Jury delivers verdict on League One managers... and it’s not good reading for Paul Lambert

“Mick’s contract was due to expire on 31 July after the Euro 2020 finals, with Stephen initially scheduled to step up from his Under-21 role on 1 August.

“This move allows Stephen time to plan for the European Championship play-off semi-final against Slovakia later in the year.”

McCarthy had been assisted by his former Ipswich No.2, Terry Connor, while with Ireland.

It remains to be seen whether McCarthy, 61, will return to club management.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

18 concerts, plays and West End shows you can stream for free

The best contemporary productions from the National Theatre are being made available for online streaming during the Coronavirus lockdown Picture: LUCIANA GUERRA/PA WIRE

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

18 concerts, plays and West End shows you can stream for free

The best contemporary productions from the National Theatre are being made available for online streaming during the Coronavirus lockdown Picture: LUCIANA GUERRA/PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire crews called to chemical blaze at Hadleigh factory

Crews from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled a blaze at Primo Manufacturing in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eight more patients die in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals as regional cases rise

Eight more people have died in hospitals in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds after testing positive for COVID-19 Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

Former Ipswich boss McCarthy leaves Republic of Ireland role four months early... so will he return to club management?

Mick McCarthy has left his role as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

Did you know these 9 celebrities are 50 in 2020?

Uma Thurman attending the Fashion Awards in association with Swarovski held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London. Picture: IAN WEST/PA IMAGES
Drive 24