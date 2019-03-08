'I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One' - McCarthy on Town's relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Mick McCarthy says he is sad to see former club Ipswich relegated to League One but reserved a message for sections of the Town support he perceives to have ‘hounded him out’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Town manager Mick McCarthy and Lee O'Neill watch the Ipswich Town v Derby County game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Former Town manager Mick McCarthy and Lee O'Neill watch the Ipswich Town v Derby County game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

McCarthy left Portman Road a little over a year ago following nearly six years with the club, with much of last season dominated by speculation regarding his future, and has now returned to his former role as Republic of Ireland boss.

The relationship between McCarthy and sections of the Ipswich support had broken down, in part due to his side's style of play. There were also a number of flashpoints throughout the season, most notably the Irishman's gesture towards the away fans in the 1-1 draw at Norwich.

MORE: Manning helped nurture the likes of Wickham, Dozzell and Downes at Ipswich... now he's heading for the bright lights of New York City

Speaking to the media in Ireland said he was sad to see his former club's relegation confirmed and the resulting wage cuts for his former players and possible job losses for staff.

Former Town manager Mick McCarthy was back at Portman Road for the second time in a week and not looking too impressed at this particular moment. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Former Town manager Mick McCarthy was back at Portman Road for the second time in a week and not looking too impressed at this particular moment. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“I was doing a good job there,” he told Balls.ie.

“My job is to win games and stay in that league was my remit, and that's what I continued to do.

“I'm sad that they've gone down. Some of the lads are taking huge cuts in wages who were with me and who were brilliant for me.

“The staff, I've no doubt people will be losing their jobs because of it so that's going to be sad. It's a great club and pretty much most of their fans were brilliant with me.

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy (right) has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland boss, with Stephen Kenny (left) to replace him after Euro 2020. Photo: FAI Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy (right) has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland boss, with Stephen Kenny (left) to replace him after Euro 2020. Photo: FAI

MORE: 'For this to happen to Ipswich is really sad... I would love to be there one day' - Kuqi on his desire to manage Town

“The ones that hounded me out, I hope they enjoy watching the sexy football in the first division (League One).”

McCarthy was back at Portman Road on two occasions in February, taking in the Blues' draws with Derby and Stoke as he ran the rule over Ireland hopefuls Alan Judge and Will Keane.

After signing his new contract with Ipswich, Judge stated he had been given assurances by McCarthy that playing third-tier football would not harm his international chances.