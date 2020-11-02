Video

Ex-Town boss McCarthy takes over at Cypriot champions

Ex-Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has taken over at Cypriot champions APOEL Nicosia Picture: PA SPORT PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy is back in club football, having been confirmed as the new manager of Cypriot champions APOEL Nicosia.

Mick McCarthy will have long-time assistant Terry Connor with him in Cyprus Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Mick McCarthy will have long-time assistant Terry Connor with him in Cyprus Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

McCarthy, 61, has signed a deal which runs until May 2022.

His assistant will be Terry Connor, who worked with him at Town, Wolves and his last management job with the Republic of Ireland, which he left in April.

A statement on the club’s website said: “We welcome both of them to APOEL and we wish them to immediately help the team return to good and substantial performances so that it can meet its goals, which are to win titles.”

APOEL are the most successful team in Cypriot league history but have struggled so far this campaign and currently sit 10th with nine points from eight games.

McCarthy managed Town between 2012 and 2018, leading the Blues to the play-offs in 2015-15, before falling out with the fans and walking away following a 1-0 midweek win over Barnsley in April 2018.