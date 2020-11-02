Ex-Town boss McCarthy takes over at Cypriot champions
PUBLISHED: 12:59 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 02 November 2020
Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy is back in club football, having been confirmed as the new manager of Cypriot champions APOEL Nicosia.
McCarthy, 61, has signed a deal which runs until May 2022.
His assistant will be Terry Connor, who worked with him at Town, Wolves and his last management job with the Republic of Ireland, which he left in April.
A statement on the club’s website said: “We welcome both of them to APOEL and we wish them to immediately help the team return to good and substantial performances so that it can meet its goals, which are to win titles.”
APOEL are the most successful team in Cypriot league history but have struggled so far this campaign and currently sit 10th with nine points from eight games.
McCarthy managed Town between 2012 and 2018, leading the Blues to the play-offs in 2015-15, before falling out with the fans and walking away following a 1-0 midweek win over Barnsley in April 2018.
