‘I loved him at Ipswich...there is still a lot more to come from him’ - McCarthy’s praise for McGoldrick

28 July, 2020 - 17:00
David McGoldrick and manager Mick McCarthy share a joke after a game in 2015 - the former Town boss says he thinks McGoldrick can still get better Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Stephen Waller

Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has spoken of his pride at watching ex-Blues striker David McGoldrick star in the Premier League - and revealed he thinks ‘Didzy’ could get even better still.

David McGoldrick is presented with the Championship player of the month award by Mick McCarthy in September 2013. Picture: EFLDavid McGoldrick is presented with the Championship player of the month award by Mick McCarthy in September 2013. Picture: EFL

McCarthy, who famously walked out on Town after a midweek win over Barnsley in 2018, enjoyed some good years at Portman Road with McGoldrick, and even recommended him to the Republic of Ireland before he made his international debut in 2014, while still with the Blues.

“Ireland asked about him and I told them what I tell anyone who asks about Didzy,” McCarthy told The Athletic. “That he’s a good player. Later, Didzy also asked me about it and I said straight away the set-up would suit him.”

McGoldrick would depart Ipswich the same summer McCarthy did, heading to Sheffield United, but the pair were reunited as the former Town boss enjoyed a second stint as Republic of Ireland manager.

David McGoldrick scores one of his two goals against Chelsea for Sheffield United earlier this month. Picture: PADavid McGoldrick scores one of his two goals against Chelsea for Sheffield United earlier this month. Picture: PA

Indeed, McGoldrick was a key man for McCarthy in that period, playing in six of the eight competitive games he presided over.

And, with McGoldrick now shining in the Premier League for the upstart Blades, who finished a very impressive ninth this season after only securing promotion last campaign, McCarthy believes there could still be more to come from the 32-year-old.

“I really enjoyed those two years we had together,” he said. “When we met up ahead of the international matches, I could see how much Didzy was enjoying playing for Sheffield United. I was the same as a player - in 1988 when I was playing for both Celtic and Ireland, it was the best time of my life.

“I loved him at Ipswich but he has stepped it up a level since then. He got that new contract recently and I believe there is still a lot more to come from him.”

McCarthy added that he even has a picture of his former striker heading for a prime spot on the wall at home.

“The picture shows Didzy scoring against Switzerland,” he explained.

“I have it on my shelf at the moment but it’ll be going up on the wall in the room where I keep my exercise bike. That’s how much I think of Didzy.”

