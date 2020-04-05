Video

‘I’m back on the market’ - McCarthy vows to return to club management after leaving Ireland job

Mick McCarthy wants to return to club management. Photo: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has insisted he has no intention of retiring after leaving the Republic of Ireland job this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Town manager Mick McCarthy and Lee O'Neal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Former Town manager Mick McCarthy and Lee O'Neal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

McCarthy has stood down as Ireland boss with immediate effect, having been due to leave his role on July 31 at the conclusion of Euro 2020.

However, with that competition postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the plan for Under 21 boss Stephen Kenny to succeed McCarthy has been brought forward.

It’s a decision McCarthy understands, describing it as ‘bittersweet’, while insisted his career in management is not over yet.

“Absolutely,” McCarthy said, when asked if he plans to remain in football during an interview with FAI TV.

“This gives everyone clarity and it’s a decision I support because it’s only right and fair Stephen gets his chance. It’s bittersweet.

MORE: Ipswich Town Quiz - round three: Test your knowledge of the Blues flying Dutchmen

“But I’ll absolutely stay in football, I have no intention of leaving. What this does mean is that I’m back on the market and I can look for a job now.”

“I’m not packing it in, I’m 61, not 71,” McCarthy added during an interview with talkSPORT. “I’ll have to take a bit of a break though obviously because there’s nothing going on.”

Mick McCarthy has left his role as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA Mick McCarthy has left his role as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Should McCarthy return to club management, he will be just the second Marcus Evans-appointed Ipswich manager to work again at club level after leaving Portman Road.

Evans’ first appointment, Roy Keane, has not held a managerial position since leaving Suffolk, assisting Martin O’Neill with both Ireland and Nottingham Forest while continuing to work in the media.

Paul Jewell has worked briefly with West Brom in a coaching capacity and is currently director of football at Swindon Town, while McCarthy has been with Ireland.

Paul Hurst spent six months as manager of Scunthorpe before being fired in January.

The only other man to have managed the Blues under Evans, Jim Magilton, has not worked in English football since being fired by QPR in 2009 but has made it clear he covets the Northern Ireland job.