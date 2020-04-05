E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

‘I’m back on the market’ - McCarthy vows to return to club management after leaving Ireland job

PUBLISHED: 09:57 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 05 April 2020

Mick McCarthy wants to return to club management. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Mick McCarthy wants to return to club management. Photo: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has insisted he has no intention of retiring after leaving the Republic of Ireland job this weekend.

Former Town manager Mick McCarthy and Lee O'Neal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFormer Town manager Mick McCarthy and Lee O'Neal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

McCarthy has stood down as Ireland boss with immediate effect, having been due to leave his role on July 31 at the conclusion of Euro 2020.

However, with that competition postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the plan for Under 21 boss Stephen Kenny to succeed McCarthy has been brought forward.

It’s a decision McCarthy understands, describing it as ‘bittersweet’, while insisted his career in management is not over yet.

“Absolutely,” McCarthy said, when asked if he plans to remain in football during an interview with FAI TV.

“This gives everyone clarity and it’s a decision I support because it’s only right and fair Stephen gets his chance. It’s bittersweet.

MORE: Ipswich Town Quiz - round three: Test your knowledge of the Blues flying Dutchmen

“But I’ll absolutely stay in football, I have no intention of leaving. What this does mean is that I’m back on the market and I can look for a job now.”

“I’m not packing it in, I’m 61, not 71,” McCarthy added during an interview with talkSPORT. “I’ll have to take a bit of a break though obviously because there’s nothing going on.”

Mick McCarthy has left his role as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PAMick McCarthy has left his role as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Should McCarthy return to club management, he will be just the second Marcus Evans-appointed Ipswich manager to work again at club level after leaving Portman Road.

Evans’ first appointment, Roy Keane, has not held a managerial position since leaving Suffolk, assisting Martin O’Neill with both Ireland and Nottingham Forest while continuing to work in the media.

Paul Jewell has worked briefly with West Brom in a coaching capacity and is currently director of football at Swindon Town, while McCarthy has been with Ireland.

Paul Hurst spent six months as manager of Scunthorpe before being fired in January.

The only other man to have managed the Blues under Evans, Jim Magilton, has not worked in English football since being fired by QPR in 2009 but has made it clear he covets the Northern Ireland job.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Our own Spring Watch - Your photos of birds, blossoms and wild beauty in gardens and neighbourhoods

Benson the dog enjoying a spring walk in Great Wenham Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

‘I’m back on the market’ - McCarthy vows to return to club management after leaving Ireland job

Mick McCarthy wants to return to club management. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Public urged to remain at home as temperatures set to rise

Members of the public are being asked to stay away from parks again today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Arrests made after £60,000 cannabis factory discovery

Scorpion East police officers located a £60,000 cannabis factory in Lowestoft. Picture: Scorpion Team Twitter
Drive 24