Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Former Blues boss McCarthy back at Portman Road for Ipswich v Derby clash

PUBLISHED: 20:50 13 February 2019

Former Town manager Mick McCarthy sitting next to a concerned looking Lee O'Neil, during the Ipswich Town v Derby County game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Former Town manager Mick McCarthy sitting next to a concerned looking Lee O'Neil, during the Ipswich Town v Derby County game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Mick McCarthy was back at Portman Road this evening to watch Ipswich Town take on Derby County.

Mick McCarthy left Ipswich Town in April after nearly six years in charge . Picture: STEVE WALLERMick McCarthy left Ipswich Town in April after nearly six years in charge . Picture: STEVE WALLER

The former Blues boss, who left the club last April after nearly six years in charge of the club, was sat alongside general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill, in the box usually occupied by owner Marcus Evans.

McCarthy is now in charge of the Republic of Ireland for a second spell, taking on the role until after Euro 2020 before handing over to Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny.

This was McCarthy’s first return to Portman Road since dramatically leaving his post following a 1-0 victory over Barnsley, having already agreed to depart at the end of the 2017/18 season.

He will have been keeping a firm eye on the performance of Ipswich playmaker and Ireland international Alan Judge, who he tried to bring to Portman Road on two occasions, while striker Will Keane is said to be contemplating a change of international allegiance having previously represented England at youth levels.

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy (right) has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland boss, with Stephen Kenny (left) to replace him after Euro 2020. Photo: FAIFormer Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy (right) has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland boss, with Stephen Kenny (left) to replace him after Euro 2020. Photo: FAI

With Ipswich now managed by Paul Lambert, after Paul Hurst was sacked after just 15 games as McCarthy’s replacement, the Blues team facing the Rams is unrecognisable from the one that lined up for McCarthy’s last game.

Of the Ipswich starting XI in that game, only three were in the squad for this evening’s game – Bartosz Bialkowski, Jonas Knudsen and Myles Kenlock.

Martyn Waghorn, sold in the summer, was in the Derby side.

Also in attendance this evening were Nottingham Forest boss Martin O’Neill, Millwall manager Neil Harris and Brighton’s Chris Hughton.

John McGreal, now in charge of Colchester, was also at tonight’s game.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teen found guilty of involvement in ‘flour bombing’ attack

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Murder victim’s mum - ‘Knife crime can happen to anyone’

Tom Brittain, who was murdered in Colchester in March 2013 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Matchday Live: Nolan levels matters soon after coming on as Town make upper hand count

Tom Lawrence (partly hidden on left) gives the visitors an early lead last night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Former Blues boss McCarthy back at Portman Road for Ipswich v Derby clash

Former Town manager Mick McCarthy sitting next to a concerned looking Lee O'Neil, during the Ipswich Town v Derby County game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Search for elderly woman called off after body found in sea

Diane Hatherly is missing from West Mersea Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists